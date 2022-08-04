Xbox begins testing Game Pass family plan
What you need to know
- Microsoft is now testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan.
- This testing is currently limited to users in Colombia and Ireland.
- Windows Central previously broke the news that Microsoft was planning an Xbox Game Pass family plan.
Xbox players will soon have a new way to share Xbox Game Pass with family members, making it easer to use in a household or across a small, tight-knit gaming group.
Microsoft is now testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan, as shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) and in line with a prior exclusive report from Windows Central. Right now, the testing is limited to players in Colombia and Ireland, who will need to be in the correct Xbox Insider testing ring.
Anyone in these two countries that is eligible can test the family plan by purchasing the Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview bundle. With this, players can then invite up to four players to share in the membership. Anyone with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription that signs up will have their time converted. In the example given by Microsoft, if someone has one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it will be converted into 18 days of the new membership.
Xbox Game Pass is continuing to grow, with Microsoft sharing in January 2022 that the service had reached over 25 million subscribers. Microsoft is continuing to invest in first-party content to fill out the service, with a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion currently underway. The purchase is undergoing regulatory review and is slated to finalize at some point before June 30, 2023.
