Helldivers 2 has been added to Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game, letting owners stream it across devices.

It’s a welcome surprise to see Helldivers 2 added to Xbox Game Streaming if you own a copy of the game. This helps to slightly ease one of my main concerns about the title’s arrival on Xbox, since it makes playing more flexible across devices.

I’ve also been curious about how games actually make it onto Game Streaming, but we'll likely never know the intricate details. With that said, let’s break down what this means for Xbox players and why it matters.

Shoutout to @redphx on X (formerly Twitter) for spotting this. Helldivers 2 has now been added as a Stream Your Own Game title, which means if you own a copy, you can stream it to any of your devices.

Helldivers 2 (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

As I mentioned earlier, this does help address one of my main concerns about Helldivers 2 on Xbox. The game doesn’t support Xbox Play Anywhere or cross-save, and Arrowhead has been clear that it has no plans to add cross-progression. That’s disappointing, especially with the launch of the Xbox Ally on the horizon.

Still, being able to stream the game directly from Microsoft’s datacentres is a small but welcome consolation. Remote Play was always an option, but this feels like a more seamless solution for those on the go.

Helldivers 2 success on Xbox

Helldivers 2 has seen soaring success on Xbox, with one outlet even suggesting that the game shipped more in its first week on Xbox than it did on PlayStation. That’s something I’m sure Sony is happy with, as the game is reported to have sold nearly one million units according to Alinea Insight, and it has topped the best-selling games list on Xbox across several regions.

I was one of those many players, and of course, I got the Halo crossover. It hasn’t all been perfect for Helldivers 2, though. Recently, the developers spoke out about the game’s performance, expressing dissatisfaction with how it currently runs.

This comes after also voicing hopes to get Steam Deck support, with Shams Jorjani, Arrowhead’s CEO, stating:

We want to primarily get the game working well on the sys requirements we target. If we make that happen, Steam deck will improve as well. Then we might consider formally supporting it more. Arrowhead CEO - Shams Jorjani

Whilst Helldivers 2 does include a Steam Deck preset, it leaves a lot to be desired. It might not be a short-term priority for the studio, but as work on improving performance continues across the board, those upgrades will likely trickle down to the Steam Deck and other platforms.

Helldivers 2’s future on Xbox and beyond

The game did receive a fairly big update at the start of September 2025, with another major update planned soon. It’s great to see it added to Stream Your Own Game (not to be confused with Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming). I hope Helldivers 2 continues to flourish in the Xbox ecosystem, as what Arrowhead has delivered so far is beyond impressive.

I’m still not fully sold on the cloud future of gaming, but more accessible ways to play are never a bad thing. With continued work on performance improvements, the experience should only get better across all platforms. For now, I’m sure many of you, like me, are still out there spreading sweet democracy across Helldivers 2 on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!