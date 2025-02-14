Indiana Jones and the Great Circle grabs three wins at the 28th D.I.C.E. awards — but Astro Bot wins Game of the Year
Astro Bot was the big winner at the 28th D.I.C.E. awards, winning five out of six nominations, including Game of the Year.
The 28th D.I.C.E. awards have come and gone, with Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle grabbing three wins. The (mostly) first-person Nazi-bashing adventure snagged Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Outstanding Achievement in Character.
The biggest winner of the night was PlayStation Studios' Astro Bot though, which grabbed five wins from the six categories it was nominated in, including Game of the Year. It's a repeat for the little bot, which also won Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2024.
Online juggernaut Helldivers 2 also won big, grabbing four wins including Action Game of the Year.
You can find the full list of categories with the winners highlighted below:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot - Winner
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL - Winner
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot - Winner
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2 - Winner
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro - Winner
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro - Winner
- Grunn
- INDIKA
- Mouthwashing
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow - Winner
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Starship Home - Winner
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro - Winner
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24 - Winner
- NBA 2K25
Role-playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - Winner
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24 - Winner
- MotoGP 24
- NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8 - Winner
- UNDERDOGS
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot - Winner
- Cat Quest 3
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Winner
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 - Winner
- Stellar Blade
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot - Winner
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Winner
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2 - Winner
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2 - Winner
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones - Winner
- INDIKA - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong - Winner
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot - Winner
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.