Indiana Jones and the Great Circle grabs three wins at the 28th D.I.C.E. awards — but Astro Bot wins Game of the Year

Dr. Jones won Adventure Game of the Year at the 28th D.I.C.E. awards.

The 28th D.I.C.E. awards have come and gone, with Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle grabbing three wins. The (mostly) first-person Nazi-bashing adventure snagged Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Outstanding Achievement in Character.

The biggest winner of the night was PlayStation Studios' Astro Bot though, which grabbed five wins from the six categories it was nominated in, including Game of the Year. It's a repeat for the little bot, which also won Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2024.

Online juggernaut Helldivers 2 also won big, grabbing four wins including Action Game of the Year.

You can find the full list of categories with the winners highlighted below:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot - Winner

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL - Winner

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot - Winner

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2 - Winner

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro - Winner

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro - Winner

Grunn

INDIKA

Mouthwashing

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Winner

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Starship Home - Winner

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro - Winner

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS FC 25

MLB The Show 24 - Winner

NBA 2K25

Role-playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio - Winner

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24 - Winner

MotoGP 24

NIGHT-RUNNERS PROLOGUE

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8 - Winner

UNDERDOGS

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot - Winner

Cat Quest 3

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Winner

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 - Winner

Stellar Blade

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot - Winner

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xRESIST

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Winner

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2 - Winner

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2 - Winner

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xRESIST - Watcher

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones - Winner

INDIKA - Indika

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong - Winner

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

LEGO Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot - Winner

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2