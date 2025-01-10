Xbox grabs 15 nominations at the 28th D.I.C.E. Awards, with Indiana Jones up for Game of the Year
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is tied with Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 for most-awarded game at the upcoming 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.
The nominees for the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards are in.
The 28th entry in the awards show organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) is on the way, with games from across different parts of the industry being nominated.
Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tied with PlayStation's Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 for the most nominated games of the event with six nominations each. All three games were also nominated for Game of the Year.
Following close behind are Localthunk and Playstack's Balatro and Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which grabbed five nominations each. Xbox and PlayStation both managed 15 nominations across the teams' different games.
The winners are set to be presented on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony. Just like the past couple of the years, the awards will be hosted by Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller and media personality Stella Chung.
You can find the full list of nominations below:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Grunn
- INDIKA
- Mouthwashing
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Role-playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24 MotoGP 24
- NIGHT-RUNNERS
- PROLOGUE
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- UNDERDOGS
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST
- ANIMAL WELL
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
- INDIKA - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
