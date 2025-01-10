Xbox grabs 15 nominations at the 28th D.I.C.E. Awards, with Indiana Jones up for Game of the Year

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched in December to critical acclaim.

The nominees for the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards are in.

The 28th entry in the awards show organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) is on the way, with games from across different parts of the industry being nominated.

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tied with PlayStation's Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 for the most nominated games of the event with six nominations each. All three games were also nominated for Game of the Year.

Following close behind are Localthunk and Playstack's Balatro and Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which grabbed five nominations each. Xbox and PlayStation both managed 15 nominations across the teams' different games.

The winners are set to be presented on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony. Just like the past couple of the years, the awards will be hosted by Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller and media personality Stella Chung.

You can find the full list of nominations below:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Grunn

INDIKA

Mouthwashing

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS FC 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Role-playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24 MotoGP 24

NIGHT-RUNNERS

PROLOGUE

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8

UNDERDOGS

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Cat Quest 3

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xRESIST

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xRESIST - Watcher

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

INDIKA - Indika

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

LEGO Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2