Here's the winners from the Game Awards 2024

Here's every winner across every category during the Game Awards 2024.
The Game Awards 2024 are happening, and with a new yearly award show comes games and the teams behind them being honored. While you can keep up with all the announcements through the Windows Central Game Awards live blog, I'm keeping a dedicated tally of all the winners right here that'll be updated throughout the show.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Winner
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Winner (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva - Winner (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow - Winner (Oculus Studios/Camouflaj)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong - Winner (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8 - Winner (Bandai Namco)
Best Family
- Astro Bot - Winner (Asobi Team/PlayStation Studios)
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaption
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlluJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends - Winner (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta Shapira
- Aleksi Virolainen
- Jeong Ji-hoon
- Lee Sang-hyeok - Winner
- Mathieu Herbaut
- Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1 - Winner
- Team Liquid
