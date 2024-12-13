Here's the winners from the Game Awards 2024

Ready to speed through some awards?



The Game Awards 2024 are happening, and with a new yearly award show comes games and the teams behind them being honored. While you can keep up with all the announcements through the Windows Central Game Awards live blog, I'm keeping a dedicated tally of all the winners right here that'll be updated throughout the show.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Winner

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Winner (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva - Winner (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Winner (Oculus Studios/Camouflaj)

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong - Winner (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8 - Winner (Bandai Namco)

Best Family

Astro Bot - Winner (Asobi Team/PlayStation Studios)

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaption

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlluJuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends - Winner (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Neta Shapira

Aleksi Virolainen

Jeong Ji-hoon

Lee Sang-hyeok - Winner

Mathieu Herbaut

Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1 - Winner

Team Liquid