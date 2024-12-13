Here's the winners from the Game Awards 2024

News
By
published

Here's every winner across every category during the Game Awards 2024.

The official statue from the Game Awards 2024
The annual Game Awards are here! (Image credit: The Game Awards)

Ready to speed through some awards?

The Game Awards 2024 are happening, and with a new yearly award show comes games and the teams behind them being honored. While you can keep up with all the announcements through the Windows Central Game Awards live blog, I'm keeping a dedicated tally of all the winners right here that'll be updated throughout the show.

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Winner

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Winner (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva - Winner (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Ongoing

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow - Winner (Oculus Studios/Camouflaj)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong - Winner (Game Science)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8 - Winner (Bandai Namco)

Best Family

  • Astro Bot - Winner (Asobi Team/PlayStation Studios)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaption

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlluJuan
  • Techo Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends - Winner (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Neta Shapira
  • Aleksi Virolainen
  • Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Lee Sang-hyeok - Winner
  • Mathieu Herbaut
  • Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1 - Winner
  • Team Liquid
CATEGORIES
Samuel Tolbert
Samuel Tolbert
Freelance Writer

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.