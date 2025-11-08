'Silent Hill 2' for Xbox leaks on the Microsoft Store — here's how it also hints at an upcoming November Xbox showcase 🤔

Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming to Xbox, with evidence now reaching fever pitch.

Silent Hill 2 is a legendary survival horror title from Konami. Released originally on the PlayStation 2, the game follows James into the notorious and haunted town, hunting for the source of a ominous letter ... from his deceased wife.

Renowned for its atmospherics and psychological writing, Silent Hill 2 remains one of the gaming industry's most legendary and influential titles. Last year, Konami teamed up with Bloober Team to release a full remake of the game. Despite fan scepticism Bloober Team fully delivered to the surprise of almost everyone (myself included). That is, at least for PlayStation 5 and PC. An Xbox version of Silent Hill 2 Remake was nowhere to be seen — until now.

Xbox community and news site True Achievements recently discovered a store listing for Silent Hill 2 Remake. True Achievements has privileged access to Xbox's back end systems to power its achievement cataloguing and community features, and sometimes the site discovers upcoming game meta data as a result of that access.

True Achievements notes that Silent Hill 2 has a November 21, 2025 launch date on the store listing, and also has options for a Deluxe Edition including digital art and soundtracks.

True Achievements notes that Silent Hill 2 has a November 21, 2025 launch date on the store listing, and also has options for a Deluxe Edition including digital art and soundtracks. The store listing suggests it'll be available on both the Microsoft Store for PC and console, but it has no Xbox Play Anywhere designation as of writing. It could be that the store page isn't finalized yet, though. Silent Hill F did support Xbox Play Anywhere, so it stands to reason that Silent Hill 2 Remake will as well.

Silent Hill 2 is, however, broken on the Xbox Ally as of writing, due to an issue with Unreal Engine Lumen lighting on the AMD Z2E — hopefully AMD and Unreal are working through that ahead of the game's launch ...

Silent Hill 2 for Xbox evidence has been ramping up over the last few months, as people noticed a previous ESRB rating for the game, in addition to website updates that hint at space for Nintendo Switch and Xbox logos. PlayStation previously enjoyed 12 months of console exclusivity for the game. Bloober Team is also known to be working on a remake of Silent Hill 1 as well, following Silent Hill 2's massive success, and Bloober's own immaculate survival horror Cronos: The New Dawn.

But, could this Silent Hill 2 store listing reveal more than just the game itself?

I wrote a few weeks ago about how Microsoft has an Xbox Partner Preview showcase slated for November, set to reveal upcoming games from Microsoft's publishing partners. I've heard this event was also going to be Xbox Play Anywhere-heavy, detailing games supported by the Xbox Ally and wider Xbox PC ecosystem. Hopefully that means, despite not being listed yet, Silent Hill 2 will also join the program.

Microsoft has done incredibly well to on-board Japanese publishers into Xbox Play Anywhere, with Square Enix recently launching Dragon Quest 1 and 2 remakes straight into the program. Capcom is also releasing Monster Hunter Stories 1 and 2 into Xbox Play Anywhere this month, and Silent Hill F hit the program over the summer as well. It stands to reason that Silent Hill 2 will join Xbox Play Anywhere given these trends, but we won't know for sure until it all becomes official.

Silent Hill 2 dropping on November 21 could be a hint that the Xbox Partner Preview event is slated for prime time close to that date. It would make sense to show off the game to a broad audience ahead of launch, as Xbox would doubtlessly stream the event across its main social media channels. I'm curious what other games we could see at the show, as it looks like 2026 will be just as stacked for amazing games of all shapes and sizes as 2025 was.

It shouldn't be too long before we find out for sure.

