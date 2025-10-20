As reported by Gematsu via Konami, Silent Hill 2 Remake has now passed 2.5 million sales worldwide. The milestone was mentioned rather casually during a Konami news update rather than through a formal press release, which is how it previously announced the game hitting 2 million sales back in January.

It is good to see Konami properly back in the gaming space again. For a long time, it looked like it had abandoned console gaming in favor of Pachinko machines, but the success of Silent Hill and Metal Gear in the last year suggests otherwise.

The only disappointing part is that Silent Hill 2 Remake is still not available on Xbox. Rumors are growing (via Pure Xbox) after changes to the official website hinted at two new platforms being added soon, but Konami has yet to confirm anything.

Konami’s comeback gains traction with Silent Hill revival

Konami has re-entered console and PC gaming in full swing, and Silent Hill 2 Remake’s sales prove there is still strong demand for the series. It was only recently that Konami also confirmed its latest mainline entry, Silent Hill f, passed 1 million sales, which likely signals encouraging momentum for the franchise internally and was developed by NeoBards Entertainment.

On top of that, Konami revealed that the Silent Hill series has now surpassed 10 million sales across its lifetime. That means a quarter of all franchise sales come from the Silent Hill 2 Remake alone, which is a huge achievement for a game released only a year ago. For a series that was dormant for over a decade, hitting 10 million total sales shows there is still a committed fanbase — and a new audience discovering Silent Hill for the first time.

Credit should also go to Bloober Team, the studio behind Silent Hill 2 Remake. Regardless of the divided reviews, the remake has sold well and brought Silent Hill back into the conversation in a big way. It might not meet the same sales as Resident Evil, but it’s definitely on the map of the modern horror landscape, where remakes continue to perform well.

It will take time for Konami to fully rebuild trust with its audience, especially after years of neglecting its biggest gaming brands, but Silent Hill’s return is a genuine step in the right direction.

A brief history of Silent Hill’s rise, decline, and decade of dormancy

Silent Hill was first released in 1999 and quickly established a style of psychological horror that was difficult to replicate. It gained a cult following early on, but many fans argue it was Silent Hill 2 in 2001 that truly defined the series and elevated it into critical acclaim. Silent Hill 3 and 4 were also received well, but everything changed when Konami restructured and disbanded Team Silent, the original developers of the series. Silent Hill was then outsourced to Western studios between 2007 and 2012, and the franchise slowly began to stagnate.

There was hope in 2014 when Konami released P.T., a playable teaser directed by Hideo Kojima with Guillermo del Toro involved. It became a viral phenomenon overnight and is still considered one of the scariest horror game experiences ever made. However, the project was canceled after Kojima’s fallout with Konami, and P.T. was delisted from PlayStation entirely, the only place the teaser was available.

That moment marked the beginning of a decade of silence for the franchise. Kojima left Konami and formed his own studio, going on to create Death Stranding, which also featured Norman Reedus, the actor who would have starred in P.T. Meanwhile, Konami stepped away from traditional AAA game development and focused more on Pachinko machines, a form of gambling in Japan.

Then, in 2021, Konami finally returned. They signed a partnership with Bloober Team, and after months of leaks and speculation, the Silent Hill revival was officially announced in late 2022. Silent Hill 2 Remake arrived first in October 2024, followed by Silent Hill f in September 2025, marking the franchise’s true comeback.

I have always had a soft spot for horror games, even if I spent most of my childhood watching my older brother play them because I was too scared to play them myself. Silent Hill was a big part of that, and it is genuinely great to see the series return in a meaningful way. With the recent sales success and multiple new projects in development, Silent Hill finally feels relevant again. With Bloober Team now confirmed to be working on a Silent Hill 1 Remake as well, the future of the series looks promising, and I am excited to see what comes next.

