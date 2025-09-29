Konami's iconic survival-horror franchise is back in a meaningful way right now, as the latest entry, Silent Hill f, has already crossed a million copies sold, as confirmed by Konami in a report on Monday.



Silent Hill f crossed this milestone just one day after the release of the standard edition on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, meaning it's now the fastest-selling Silent Hill game ever.



The title was previously held by Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake, which launched last year on PlayStation 5 and PC and has sold over 2 million copies as of January earlier this year.



As of June 2025 (prior to Silent Hill f's launch), the Silent Hill franchise as a whole had sold over 11.7 million copies, per Konami, making this game's addition a significant boost to the whole.



Developed by NeoBards Entertainment — a studio that's previously provided support work on titles like Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Capcom's Resident Evil franchise — Silent Hill f is the first new, paid entry in the series since 2012's Silent Hill Downpour.



I say "paid" because a team at Konami did develop and release a free title called Silent Hill: The Short Message on PlayStation 5 early last year. It received mixed reviews, with some praise for the thematic ideas but criticism around the overall structure.

I'm thrilled that Silent Hill is back in force

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake was critically acclaimed, and has sold over 2 million copies. (Image credit: Konami)

Just a short few years ago, the Silent Hill franchise appeared to be on ice, with no hope of new games or interesting ideas being renewed. Konami and Hideo Kojima's infamous falling-out led to the cancellation of Silent Hills, and things looked quite dour for a time.



Now, in back-to-back years, things have improved, with Bloober Team doing a tremendous job on the critically-acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, and now NeoBards stepping up with Silent Hill f.



Time will tell if this continues, but for now, Silent Hill seems to be doing quite well, in a complete reversal of its position years ago. This also marks a good year for Konami, which also recently launched Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3. That remake was well-received and has also sold over a million copies since its launch.



I haven't had the chance to play Silent Hill f just yet — I've been busy playing a lot of Supergiant Games' excellent Hades 2 — but I bought it and am excited to dive in this week. It also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, which means it'll play across consoles and PC without issue.



I'm also curious if we'll see a Silent Hill 2 remake announced for Xbox soon. The game was explicitly announced as a timed console exclusive on PlayStation 5, so that should be lifting in the coming weeks.



Looking ahead, Bloober Team isn't done with Silent Hill just yet, and the team is now working on a remake of the original game. Little is known at this time, so we'll be waiting a while for further details, such as what platforms it'll be available on at launch.

Hideo Kojima is teaming up with Jordan Peele for OD. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

I'll always mourn what could have been with Kojima and Silent Hills, but the iconic director does seem to be returning to horror with his upcoming Xbox Game Studios-published title, OD.



This game appears to be structured in an episodic format, with one chapter called "Knock" being directed by Kojima, while another chapter will see horror director Jordan Peele take the lead. OD does not currently have a release date, but did get a macabre new trailer during Tokyo Game Show.



I am curious just what other directors might end up attached to this project, though. I've got some suspicions, but nothing concrete just yet.

