Microsoft obscures OpenAI's $11.5 billion loss last quarter behind corporate and financial jargon in FY26 Q1 earnings

Microsoft's latest financial report seemingly suggests that OpenAI might have incurred a $11.5 billion loss.

Earlier this week, I reported that Microsoft had filed a $4.7 billion loss by OpenAI in its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30 under "other expenses". Speculations suggested that the tech giant was being less than truthful about its financials to keep investors enthused about the ever-evolving landscape, despite not having a clear-cut path to profitability.

However, Microsoft's recent financial results for FY26 Q1 ending September 30 seemingly disclosed some interesting details and insights into the company's dealings with OpenAI.

Perhaps more interestingly, buried deep in the report, several passages seemingly suggest that OpenAI might have incurred a $11.5 billion loss in the quarter that just ended (via The Register).