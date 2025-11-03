Satya Nadella bet billions on OpenAI when no one else would — and it changed everything

News
By published

OpenAI’s rise wasn’t inevitable — it was fueled by Satya Nadella’s early conviction, a multi‑billion‑dollar gamble that critics (including Bill Gates) thought was reckless.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed how Microsoft's early bet and investment in the company played an instrumental role in its success. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar bet on OpenAI has received backlash from AI critics, claiming that the technology might be just a bubble waiting to burst. The controversial partnership has also raised concerns among investors, primarily due to a lack of a clear profitability path.

As you might know, a recent report suggested that OpenAI might have lost $11.5 billion chasing the AI hype, per Microsoft's financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30. It's still unclear whether OpenAI breaks even from its ChatGPT and LLM access fees revenue.