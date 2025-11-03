Satya Nadella bet billions on OpenAI when no one else would — and it changed everything

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed how Microsoft's early bet and investment in the company played an instrumental role in its success.

Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar bet on OpenAI has received backlash from AI critics, claiming that the technology might be just a bubble waiting to burst. The controversial partnership has also raised concerns among investors, primarily due to a lack of a clear profitability path.

As you might know, a recent report suggested that OpenAI might have lost $11.5 billion chasing the AI hype, per Microsoft's financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30. It's still unclear whether OpenAI breaks even from its ChatGPT and LLM access fees revenue.

Despite pushback from critics to invest in OpenAI, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who claimed that it would be like setting billions of dollars ablaze, Satya Nadella moved forward with the plans. Admittedly, the partnership (arguably the best "tech bromance" in history) has been through a lot of tension, especially during OpenAI's planned evolution into a for-profit venture to avoid hostile takeovers and outsider interferences.