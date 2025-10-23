Altman predicts AGI will reshape society before we’re ready — and that’s okay? Scary moments, sudden shifts, and late-stage adaptation await.

OpenAI's CEO says he expects some pretty bad stuff to happen because of AI advances.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

As generative AI becomes more advanced and helps scale greater heights across a wide range of fields, including medicine, computing, entertainment, and more, it's increasingly becoming difficult to tell when/if top AI labs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google will unlock AGI (artificial general intelligence).

This is especially true after a report suggested that these labs may not be able to develop advanced AI models after hitting a scaling wall due to a lack of high-quality content for training. As you may know, Microsoft's multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI is in the crosshairs over the latter's for-profit evolution plans.

OpenAI CEO says he expects AGI to cause scary stuff

Sam Altman on Sora, Energy, and Building an AI Empire - YouTube Sam Altman on Sora, Energy, and Building an AI Empire - YouTube
Instead, he claims the benchmark will be achieved within the next five years, but it will whoosh by with surprisingly little societal impact. During a recent interview with a16z, Sam Altman indicated that "AGI will come, it will go whooshing by." The executive further indicated that the world won't change as much as expected (via artificial intelligenceee on IG). "It won't actually be the singularity."

According to the executive: