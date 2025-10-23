Altman predicts AGI will reshape society before we’re ready — and that’s okay? Scary moments, sudden shifts, and late-stage adaptation await.

As generative AI becomes more advanced and helps scale greater heights across a wide range of fields, including medicine, computing, entertainment, and more, it's increasingly becoming difficult to tell when/if top AI labs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google will unlock AGI (artificial general intelligence).

This is especially true after a report suggested that these labs may not be able to develop advanced AI models after hitting a scaling wall due to a lack of high-quality content for training. As you may know, Microsoft's multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI is in the crosshairs over the latter's for-profit evolution plans.

Consequently, the tech giant wiggled out of two mega data center deals because it no longer wanted to provide additional computing support for ChatGPT training. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman indicated that the AI firm was no longer compute-constrained.

The multibillion-dollar partnership includes a stringent AGI clause, which indicates that both parties will have to sever ties after they achieve the coveted benchmark. A separate report defined AGI as a powerful AI system with the capability of generating up to $100 billion in profit.

Over the past few years, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared some interesting insights about what an AI-driven world could look like in the future after the company achieves AGI. While multitudes of users and regulators have raised privacy and security concerns revolving around the development of AI, the executive says these concerns won't be experienced upon the arrival of the AGI moment.

OpenAI CEO says he expects AGI to cause scary stuff

Sam Altman on Sora, Energy, and Building an AI Empire - YouTube Watch On

Instead, he claims the benchmark will be achieved within the next five years, but it will whoosh by with surprisingly little societal impact. During a recent interview with a16z, Sam Altman indicated that "AGI will come, it will go whooshing by." The executive further indicated that the world won't change as much as expected (via artificial intelligenceee on IG). "It won't actually be the singularity."

According to the executive: