Microsoft is reportedly being less than truthful about its OpenAI dealings — hiding a $4.7 billion loss under "other expenses"

Microsoft seemingly hasn’t been fully transparent about reported losses and its multi-billion-dollar investment in the ChatGPT maker.

A Microsoft office in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

Over the past few years, Microsoft has undoubtedly doubled down on its efforts on the generative AI front. Following its multi-billion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the software giant has heavily integrated the next-gen technology across its products and services.

While Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admits that Bill Gates' software factory vision helped turn the company into a trillion-dollar enterprise, the executive recently indicated that it was time to move on from this — transitioning focus to intelligence, integration, and AI.