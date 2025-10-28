Microsoft is reportedly being less than truthful about its OpenAI dealings — hiding a $4.7 billion loss under "other expenses"

Over the past few years, Microsoft has undoubtedly doubled down on its efforts on the generative AI front. Following its multi-billion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the software giant has heavily integrated the next-gen technology across its products and services.

While Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admits that Bill Gates' software factory vision helped turn the company into a trillion-dollar enterprise, the executive recently indicated that it was time to move on from this — transitioning focus to intelligence, integration, and AI.

However, Microsoft's efforts in the AI landscape have faced backlash and criticism from tech leaders, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who suggested that Copilot is just Microsoft's new Clippy and said that it doesn't deliver value. He even branded Microsoft as a ChatGPT reseller.

Similarly, investors have already raised concerns about Microsoft's spending on AI projects with little profit returns amid claims that the technology might be just a passing fad.

And as it now seems, Microsoft is trying to keep its dealings, especially pertaining to its spending and losses on OpenAI, under wraps. Per its latest annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, the tech giant listed a $4.7 billion item under “other, net” expenses.

For context, items listed under this category often represent “net recognized losses on equity method investments,” which also includes its dealings with OpenAI. Perhaps more concerningly, the tech giant didn't mention OpenAI when specifically talking about this item (via The Wall Street Journal).

As highlighted by Tom's Hardware, the US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) dictates that the equity method should be applied when a company has significant power over another, usually anywhere between 20-50% stake.

If the partnership falls under this category, this will require the company to share intricate details about its dealings, including material related-party transactions, as should be the case for the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership.

While OpenAI is struggling to evolve into a for-