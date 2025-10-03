NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI is poised to create new fields of work in robotics, biotech, and design.

I thought generative AI was supposed to free us from repetitive, daunting tasks so we could focus on what really matters. Now, aside from privacy and security, job loss has been a major concern with the rapid development and broad adoption of the ever-evolving technology.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts that AI will replace humans for most things. However, the philanthropic billionaire claims that we'll have control to preserve certain tasks specifically for humans. He joked that no one would like to watch computers play baseball.

Microsoft released a special Work Trend Index report in June, which suggested that most employees are trapped in an infinite workday loop. This has increasingly made it difficult for employees to establish a healthy work-life balance, since they often bring their work home with them from the office, leaving very little time to connect and spend time with their loved ones.

Some employees even claimed that Sunday often feels like just another Monday since they spend most of the day prepping for work. Interestingly, Microsoft claims that integrating AI into workflows will help alleviate some of these issues.

Contrary to the popular opinion that AI will take over all jobs, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the technology is poised to create new fields of work that will demand human intervention, creativity, and oversight (via artificial intelligenceee on IG).

The executive specifically indicated that AI will create more opportunities across robotics, biotechnology, and design. Huang indicated that the technology will simply act as a partner in this regard and won't completely phase out humans from these professions, creating more job opportunities.

According to the CEO, AI will enhance innovation, expanding the scope of what humans can build, which ultimately requires more human intervention. Based on this premise, AI will likely prompt the evolution of jobs, and won't leave humans entirely unemployed.



However, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk claimed that AI will claim everyone's job, turning work into an "optional hobby." He floated the idea of a universal basic income program sponsored by the government to cater to basic needs.

Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei indicated that AI has the potential to slash up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, leaving Gen Z out of work. Still, the technology is making significant headway in sectors like health, with the potential of alleviating critical health issues like cancer.

Additionally, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says AI could enable a two-day workweek for professionals within a decade, though he admits he's afraid the technology might take over his job.

Gates says while AI has a high potential of automating and rendering most professions obsolete, he claims that biologists, coders, and energy experts will survive the AI revolution. According to him, the professions are too complex to fully automate using AI.

