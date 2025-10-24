Amazon's master plan to replace 600,000 workers with robots by 2033 — complete with a "good corporate citizen" play to avoid backlash from the growing divide between the tech elite and normal people

Amazon’s robot takeover comes with a side of corporate virtue signaling. The tech giant plans to automate 75% of its workload using robotics to bolster productivity — and a PR spin to make you smile about it.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 26: Humanoid robots Qinglong sort goods at the logistics sorting line during the exhibition of 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC2025) at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 26, 2025 in Shanghai, China. Under the theme &quot;Global Solidarity in the AI Era,&quot; the annual three-day conference, running from Saturday to Monday, has attracted over 800 Chinese and international exhibitors, showcasing more than 3,000 exhibits - a record high, including 40 large language models, 50 AI-powered devices, and 60 intelligent robots, according to the organizer. (Photo by Tian Yuhao/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Amazon is reportedly planning to replace 600,000 workers across its warehouses using robots by 2033 to promote productivity and efficiency. (Image credit: Tian Yuhao/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

With the rapid emergence of next-gen technology like generative AI and robotics, human jobs are more susceptible to extinction. Over the past few months, tech leaders have raised job security concerns if society doesn't quickly adapt to the ever-evolving landscape.

For instance, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates claims AI will replace humans for most things, though he claimed that we'll still have a bit of control over tasks that we'd rather exclusively preserve for ourselves. He joked that no one would like to watch robots playing baseball.