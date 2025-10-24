Amazon's master plan to replace 600,000 workers with robots by 2033 — complete with a "good corporate citizen" play to avoid backlash from the growing divide between the tech elite and normal people

Amazon is reportedly planning to replace 600,000 workers across its warehouses using robots by 2033 to promote productivity and efficiency.

With the rapid emergence of next-gen technology like generative AI and robotics, human jobs are more susceptible to extinction. Over the past few months, tech leaders have raised job security concerns if society doesn't quickly adapt to the ever-evolving landscape.

For instance, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates claims AI will replace humans for most things, though he claimed that we'll still have a bit of control over tasks that we'd rather exclusively preserve for ourselves. He joked that no one would like to watch robots playing baseball.

Likewise, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed that AI is on the verge of slashing up to 50% of entry-level white collar jobs, leaving the youth without any avenue to fend for themselves. And has it happens, the revolution has already started taking shape.... well, sort of.