Everything Xbox announced during the January 2025 Developer_Direct

Happy Xbox Developer_Direct Day!



In 2021, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty made a statement that Microsoft wanted to see Xbox release a triple-A title every quarter. That was roughly around the same time Microsoft was going on a buying spree, scooping up publishers and studios like Bethesda, Ninja Theory, and Compulsion Games. The Developer_Direct emerged shortly after, serving as a mini showcase for those freshly acquired studios to show off their work closer to launch without having to wait for the busy Summer showcase season. While an Xbox title typically headlines the show, it is not unusual for Xbox to highlight partner games coming to the console, as well.

Xbox previously teased Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for today's show, but there were also a few surprises thrown in to keep things interesting. Xbox has announced that every title included in the Developer Direct today supports Xbox Play Anywhere and is all headed to Xbox Game Pass on Day One with support for Cloud Gaming. Here is everything shown today during the January 2025 Xbox Developer_Direct.

Ninja Gaiden 4

NINJA GAIDEN 4 Official Announce Trailer | Developer_Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Team Ninja and Platinum Games kick off the showcase with an announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4, a new mainline entry in the classic franchise. The story for Ninja Gaiden 4 takes place in a dystopian take on Tokyo, complete with neon lights. The city is overrun with dangerous fiends, ripe for fast-paced, dramatic hack-and-slash gameplay. A new protagonist, Yakumo, will need to parkour his way around Tokyo along with Ryu, offering new combat movesets and combinations for players to master.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is confirmed for a Fall 2025 release.

But wait! That's not all! Team Ninja also announced Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a definitive edition of the 2008 game remade in Unreal Engine 5 and coming to Xbox Game Pass today.

NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black Official Launch Trailer | Developer_Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

South of Midnight

YouTube Watch On

South of Midnight is the upcoming title from Xbox-owned Compulsion Games, the developer behind We Happy Few. Xbox and Compulsion Games have ramped up marketing for South of Midnight as of late, even releasing a short documentary in November detailing the game's development. More details of the game were showcased during today's Developer_Direct with a three-minute story trailer that breaks down our protagonist, Hazel, and her relationship to the mythical creatures of the Deep South.

South of Midnight releases on April 8 on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox app on Windows PC, and Steam with full cross-entitlements and cross-saves. The Premium edition of the game allows access up to five days early on April 3.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doom: The Dark Ages

Officially revealed during the 2024 Xbox Summer Showcase, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages is the anticipated follow-up to 2020's DOOM Eternal. While marketing for South of Midnight has been ramping up, DOOM: The Dark Ages has been kept relatively in the shadows until no. With the recent release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Bethesda has a little more wiggle room in the marketing schedule to show off DOOM.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Release Date Trailer | Developer_Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was originally revealed during the 2024 Summer Showcase season. Unlike DOOM and South of Midnight, though, Clair Obscur is not developed and published by Xbox. The upcoming RPG is developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive. Xbox gave us a look at Clair Obscur's development process, with commentary from Sandfall Interactive describing how the game's emotional narrative and original world came to fruition.

The story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was developed over 4 years to tell a mature, dark tale of existential threat that deals with loss and grief.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on April 24, 2025.