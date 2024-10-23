Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 FAQ – Story, Gameplay, Xbox Game Pass, everything you need to know

On June 9, 2024, during the Summer Xbox Showcase 2024 event, a newcomer game developer called Sandfall Interactive unveiled their debut title to the world Showcase called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This RPG has captured the attention of many gamers around the world for its surreal setting, cast of intriguing characters, and over-the-top turn-based combat system inspired by modern JRPG classics.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also garnered much of our interest here at Windows Central, to the point where it became one of our favorite upcoming Xbox Games shown at Gamescom 2024.

So we have taken it upon ourselves to gather as much information as possible and keep you up to date on all the latest news regarding its gameplay mechanics, its story details, what platforms it will launch on, its release date, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Traverse through a mystical, dark world and stop the mysterious 'Paintress' from coloring the world in a never-ending cycle of death in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Meet a cast of intriguing characters, explore a world rife with magic, and battle foes in epic turn-based battles that reward quick reactions and strategic planning.

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an RPG that follows the adventures of Expedition 33, a group of heroes traveling the world to save their people from being killed off by an otherworldly, godlike being known as the ‘Paintress’.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a role-playing game set in a magical, fantasy world inspired by the architecture and artistry of Belle Époque-era France. This once-peaceful world is suffering from the wrath of an enigmatic, godlike being known as the ‘Paintress’. Once per year, the Paintress paints a number on a giant monolith, and every person whose age matches that number instantly turns to dust and dies.

Time is running out for humanity as every year the Paintress keeps killing off more people the higher number she paints. To combat this, a group of heroes gifted with martial arts and magic called the Expeditioners set off on a mission to travel the world and destroy the Paintress she can never paint the world in death ever again.

You play as the 33rd unit of this group, designated as Expedition 33, and it is your job to protect and guide this team on their journey to destroy the Paintress and save humanity from being erased from existence.

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's gameplay like?

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's gameplay? Clair Expedition 33’s gameplay structure follows that of turn-based JRPGs where you will explore massive locales, interact with various characters, and engage enemies in turn-based combat that features real-time, timing-based mechanics that will allow you to dodge and parry incomings, and deal extra damage when fighting back.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | First Look Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

From what has been shown of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so far, it appears that this game seems to draw inspiration from several JRPG classics such as Atlus’ Persona series, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series, and even elements from Super Mario RPG and Monolith Soft's Xenoblade Chronicles series.

In this game, you will control each member of Expedition 33 and explore fantastical locales rich with beautiful yet treacherous vistas created by this world’s magic and battle gigantic foes in turn-based battles.

The turn-based combat system looks like your standard JRPG-affair at first, where your party and enemy monsters take turns smiting each other with weapons and magic. However, this game will feature unique real-time, reactive-based mini-games and mechanics to spice up the combat. For example, when you perform attacks, you must press corresponding buttons on-screen at the right time to deal extra damage to enemies and give your team passive power-ups.

However, if you mistime the button inputs, you will deal less damage or even miss your target. There are also some reaction-based mechanics in this upcoming PC game that will allow you to block, parry, and dodge out of the way of incoming enemy attacks to mitigate or negate lethal damage.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Cast Reveal - YouTube Watch On

On your journey, you will meet up with more members of Expedition 33 who will join your party and encounter some mysterious individuals who may help or hinder your progress (Some of which are voiced by high-profile voice actors).

The characters you will meet on your journey who have been officially revealed so far include:

Gustave (voiced by Charlie Cox): An Engineer Expeditioner dedicating his life to save the people of his hometown of Lumiére from being erased by the Paintress as he can't stand to see this cruel injustice play out any longer. His playstyle in combat involves rushing down enemies with a pair of dual blades, shooting them with his flintlock pistol loaded with elemental bullets, and empowering his strikes with his mechanical, prosthetic arm.

An Engineer Expeditioner dedicating his life to save the people of his hometown of Lumiére from being erased by the Paintress as he can't stand to see this cruel injustice play out any longer. His playstyle in combat involves rushing down enemies with a pair of dual blades, shooting them with his flintlock pistol loaded with elemental bullets, and empowering his strikes with his mechanical, prosthetic arm. Lune (voiced by Kirsty Rider of Sifu fame): A mage Expeditioner who heralds from a respected line of researchers dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the world. She vows to complete her late parents’ mission to uncover the unknown origins of the Paintress and use her magic powers to heal Expedition 33 during combat and devastate groups of monsters with elemental spells.

A mage Expeditioner who heralds from a respected line of researchers dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the world. She vows to complete her late parents’ mission to uncover the unknown origins of the Paintress and use her magic powers to heal Expedition 33 during combat and devastate groups of monsters with elemental spells. Maelle (voiced by Jennifer English of Baldur’s Gate 3 fame): One of the youngest members of Expedition 33 who excels in melee combat by dispatching enemies with sword-fencing skills and a magically empowered rapier. However, she is somewhat cynical and has difficulty connecting with people outside her foster brother Gustave due to her tragic upbringing as an orphan. Unlike the other Expeditioners who are primarily fighting to save the world, Maelle joined the organization mostly to get out of Lumiére, see the world, and forge her own destiny.

One of the youngest members of Expedition 33 who excels in melee combat by dispatching enemies with sword-fencing skills and a magically empowered rapier. However, she is somewhat cynical and has difficulty connecting with people outside her foster brother Gustave due to her tragic upbringing as an orphan. Unlike the other Expeditioners who are primarily fighting to save the world, Maelle joined the organization mostly to get out of Lumiére, see the world, and forge her own destiny. Sciel (voiced by Shala Nyx): A warrior Expeditioner who strives to see the bright side of life despite how cold and cruel it can be. She is deeply committed to aiding Expedition 33 in their fight against the Paintress however she doesn’t seem troubled by the prospect of failure. Could this simply be a display of indomitable courage or a mask to hide the scars of a dark, life-scarring past?

A warrior Expeditioner who strives to see the bright side of life despite how cold and cruel it can be. She is deeply committed to aiding Expedition 33 in their fight against the Paintress however she doesn’t seem troubled by the prospect of failure. Could this simply be a display of indomitable courage or a mask to hide the scars of a dark, life-scarring past? Renoir (voiced by Andy Serkis): A mysterious man on a journey to save his family from being erased by the Paintress no matter the cost. Little is known about Renoir, but what we do is that this man will stop at nothing to protect his family, even should his methods potentially get in the way of your mission.

A mysterious man on a journey to save his family from being erased by the Paintress no matter the cost. Little is known about Renoir, but what we do is that this man will stop at nothing to protect his family, even should his methods potentially get in the way of your mission. Verso (voiced by Ben Starr of Final Fantasy 16 fame): An unknown outsider who is tracking the movements of Expedition 33 for his own purposes. Verso’s origins, allegiance, and goals are shrouded by mystery, but what we do is that this man is extremely dangerous and will pose a threat to your party should you cross him.

What platforms will Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launch on?

Master defensive, reaction-based mechanics to protect your party from incoming attacks. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Utilize Expedition 33's combat abilities to defeat intimidating, horrifying monsters. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Yes, this upcoming Xbox title will join Xbox's massive library of Xbox Game Pass games on the same day Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches.

When will Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 be released?

Do you have what it takes to save the world from being twisted and ruined by the Paintress' reality-warping art? (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 currently has the tentative release date of Spring 2025.