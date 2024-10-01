New on Xbox Game Pass: One of the best card-based games joins one of the best brawlers

What you need to know

The latest batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass tiers have been revealed.

All subscribers can look forward to Kung Fu brawler Sifu and deceptive card game Inscryption.

Meanwhile, Standard-tier users are getting MLB The Show 24 and Open Roads.

There's a new batch of games on the way to subscribers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

The first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2024 includes Sloclap's martial arts revenge story Sifu, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday. This stylish brawler first came to Xbox consoles in March 2023, letting players master different moves as they age each time they're defeated.

Another notable addition for the month is Inscryption. On the surface, Inscryption is a creepy roguelike card-battling game from Daniel Mullins Games. There's much, much more to the experience though, and it's best to go in unspoiled.

Below, you can find the full list of games being added to different Xbox Game Pass tiers:

October 2

MLB The Show 24 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Open Roads (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Sifu (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

October 7

Mad Streets (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

October 10

Inscryption (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 15?

As usual, there's a handful of games departing Xbox Game Pass at the halfway point of the month. If you want to keep playing these games after they depart, then you'll need to buy them. You get a discount buying any games while they're still in Game Pass, so take advantage of that fact and save money. Here's the list of games leaving on October 15:

Dyson Sphere Program

Everspace 2

From Space

F1 Manager 2023

Scorn

Other recent additions and more to come

Two classic Blizzard games are headed to PC Game Pass. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

This is a solid batch of games, and while it's not the most impressive list ever, it should be taken with the context that several other games were recently added, or are on the way.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation brought new games to Xbox Game Pass, including Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana from Square Enix. Looking ahead, Activision Publishing's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to arrive on Oct. 30, 2024, bringing the first-ever Call of Duty title launch day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just over a year after Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

PC users can look forward to even more Activision Blizzard titles right around the corner, with classic strategy titles StarCraft Remastered and the StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection coming to PC Game Pass in November 2024.