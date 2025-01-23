Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 delights with an Xbox Developer_Direct 2025 deep dive — oh, and a spring release date, too

During Microsoft's annual Xbox Developer Direct 2025 showcase, the firm gave fans a closer look at Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — an upcoming JRPG from developer Sandfall Interactive that's headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, and the Xbox Game Pass service later this year. Specifically, it's been revealed that it has a release date of April 24, 2025, with the studio highlighting this alongside its approach to storytelling and worldbuilding in a new deep dive.

Expedition 33 is set in a vibrant, but dangerous fantasy world that's heavily inspired by the Belle Époque era of French history, and its plot revolves around an antagonistic entity known only as the Paintress. Every year, she uses her magics to paint a number, and anyone with the same age of that number is erased from existence; the story follows a group of adventurers as they journey to stop her before she paints the number 33, hence the game's title.

Sandfall's presentation largely focused on Expedition's character writing and emphasized that the studio is striving to focus on deeper, more nuanced conflicts instead of a simple "good versus evil" narrative. Two characters you'll meet during the story were discussed, including one who is playable and has the unique ability to transform into the enemies he defeats in battle.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Release Date Trailer | Developer_Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.79 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of one and a half even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

In terms of gameplay, Expedition 33 aims to stand out from other turn-based JRPGs by integrating real-time actions into its turns. Dodges, parries, and counters can be performed reactively, and you'll be able to use the aiming system to target enemy weak spots during your moves. Along with these mechanics, you'll have traditional RPG systems like gearing, character stats, skills, and synergies between the companions you can bring along in your party. There will also be a special 3D world map that encourages widespread exploration.

Overall, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks to be one of this year's most interesting new games, and will also likely be one of its most beautiful based on what we've seen of its Unreal Engine 5 visuals thus far. It could very well be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2025 in general, and thanks to the fact it's releasing day one on Game Pass, you'll have the option of checking it out at launch without making a full purchase.

Developing...