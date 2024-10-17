The voice cast for this game, coming to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2025 — is actually insane

What you need to know

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the first game from Sandfall Interactive, and it launches in Spring 2025 day one on Xbox Game Pass.

They just released a new trailer announcing the cast list, and it features Andy Serkis (Gollum, Lord of the Rings), Jennifer English (Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3) and Ben Starr from Final Fantasy 16 to name a few.

The trailer also introduced some new enemies and locations we haven't seen before.

I'm already on board the hype train for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Ever since I saw the game behind closed doors at Gamescom 2024 I wrote about how it was my favorite game of the entire event and I can't wait to get my hands on it. There was something bugging me though, some of the voices in the scenes we were shown were eerily familiar but I couldn't put my finger on why, and the developers remained tight-lipped about the identity of the voice actors. Yesterday however we got a brand new trailer for the game, which will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2025. The new trailer showed us new enemies, locations, and revealed the voice cast. Now I've reached higher magnitudes of hype that I didn't think possible, from Andy Serkis to our favorite Baldur's Gate emo goth girlfriend, here's the cast for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Charlie Cox will play Gustave

Gustave is voiced by Charlie Cox (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

The first character we were introduced to for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was Gustave, the "resourceful and dedicated engineer", who in this world is 'old' at 30 years, given that the maximum life span of those in the game decreases with each passing year. Charlie Cox will voice Gustave, and you'll be familiar with him for his portrayal of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the tv series, but I came to know him from the movie Stardust.

Jennifer English voices Maelle

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Maelle, the youngest of the adventurers, is voiced by Jennifer English who most will know as Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3. The sulky paladin who never left my party in 3 playthroughs. This was the one voice in particular that was driving me crazy! What isn't as widely known is that Jennifer also voiced Latenna in Elden Ring, an NPC in Shadow of the Erdtree with a heartbreaking quest that leads to her becoming your Spirit Summon.

Kirsty Rider as Lune

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Lune is the chief researcher of Expedition 33, described as a "passionate scholar and mage". She will be played by Kirsty Lune who's starred in Netflix's Sandman, and has leant her voice acting chops to Sifu which has also recently been added to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Andy Serkis as Renoir

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

We don't know much about Renoir yet, but the PlayStation Blog cast reveal post describes him as "a man relentlessly driven to save his family." His voice actor Andy Serkis needs no introduction really, but of course, many will know him as Gollum from Lord of The Rings, and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies. This isn't Serkis' first foray into video games though, having lent his voice to Heavenly Sword and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

Ben Starr as Verso

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

The second 'new' character we were introduced to in the new trailer is Verso who Ben describes as "lost, lonely and dangerous" and looks every bit the brooding anti-hero. Ben Starr is something of video game acting royalty having voiced Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, Prometheus in Hades 2, and even the voice of Astrobot. And lest we forget, of 'Bandai Namco' blinding screen meme fame

And there are even more to come

Shala Nyx from The Old Guard will voice Sciel, with Rich Keeble (was in Ted Lasso) and Maxence Cazorla in as yet undisclosed roles. The new trailer shows off more of the turn-based plus real-time action combat we can look forward to in Expedition 33 as well as two new boss fights, Golgra and The Tisseur. I remember being particularly impressed by the character turns being turn-based but the boss turn being in real-time so you can dodge and parry. Each boss encounter has it's own unique mechanics and musical score.

I was bowled over by what I saw at Gamescom 2024 and I think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a surefire contender for Game of the Year in 2025. I can't wait to play when it arrives in Game Pass next year, and we just await an official launch date outside of the ambiguous 'Spring 2025' teaser.