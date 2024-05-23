South of Midnight FAQ: Xbox Game Pass, story, platforms, and everything you need to know

During the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event, Compulsion Games, the creators of cult indie titles We Happy Few and Contrast, unveiled their next big videogame project titled South of Midnight, set to release for Xbox consoles and PC in the future.

This upcoming action-adventure title will take players on a strange and magical adventure inspired by folklore from the Deep South of America. In addition, this game will be Compulsion Games’ first major title published by Xbox Game Studios after the studio was acquired by Xbox in 2018.

Here is everything we know so far about South of Midnight.

What is South of Midnight about?

South of Midnight is about a young magic-wielding Weaver named Hazel. She is on a quest to stop a supernatural disaster that destroyed her hometown, discover lost family secrets, and find a place to truly call home.

South of Midnight (originally codenamed Project Midnight) tells the story of Hazel the Weaver. Weavers are special individuals who possess the mystical power to commune with spirits and mend broken bonds. After a supernatural disaster destroys her hometown, the rookie Weaver Hazel must travel through the Deep South to find out what caused this catastrophe and prevent it from happening again.

Along the way, Hazel and the player will encounter all kinds of mythical creatures based on South American legends, uncover long-lost secrets regarding her family’s past, and find a place she can finally feel like calling home.

What will South of Midnight's gameplay be like?

South of Midnight will be a single-player third-person action-adventure game with a "wide linear" structure and "deep thematic gameplay elements" according to the developers.

No gameplay footage of this game has been shown as of yet. However, according to South of Midnight’s official website, it will be a single-player third-person action-adventure game.

It will include “deep thematic gameplay elements” and a “wide linear” gameplay structure where players will need to explore areas with hidden secrets and complete each area’s story objectives to progress the overall plot.

I suspect that there will also be combat involved, as some of the creatures you will encounter in South of Midnight are dangerous and will need to be subdued with Hazel's Weaver magic.

What platforms will South of Midnight release on?

South of Midnight will launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam.

South of Midnight will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam. It will not launch on PlayStation consoles, as this is an Xbox-exclusive title.

However, that isn't to say it won't come to PlayStation consoles in the future as Xbox has recently started to port its titles to other systems like the PlayStation 5 ports of Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves for example.

Will South of Midnight come to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, South of Midnight will come to Xbox Game Pass Day One.

South of Midnight will be added to Xbox Game Pass' ever-growing library on the day it releases.

No official release date has been announced as of yet.

South of Midnight's release date has not yet been officially announced.

What wondrous and perilous sights await Hazel in South of Midnight?

Compulsion Games are well-regarded amongst the gaming community for creating artistically rich games with wild and imaginative worlds to explore. This includes the film noir-style illusionist/circus world of Contrast and We Happy Few’s alternate, retro-futuristic dystopia of 1960s England. Judging from what we have seen of South of Midnight so far, this upcoming Xbox title is looking to be another shining example of Compulsion Games’ artistic creativity.

However, will the gameplay of South of Midnight match the high quality of its art style, and will this upcoming PC title have what it takes to stand alongside the best Xbox games and best PC games? We will have to wait and see to find out when South of Midnight eventually releases for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam.