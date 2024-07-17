Bethesda and Prime Video's Fallout TV series gets 16 Emmy nominations — here are the categories it might win

What you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios, Kilter Films, and Amazon MGM Studios collaborated on the Fallout TV series that launched earlier this year exclusively on Prime Video.

The eight-episode season was critically acclaimed, with the performances and attention the source material widely praised.

Fallout has been nominated across 16 categories in the Emmys, including for Outstanding Drama and Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The Fallout TV series has been renewed for a second season, though there's no official release window right now.

There's a lot of praise out in the Wasteland.

The 2024 Emmy nominations for the Television Academy Awards are out, with Bethesda Game Studios, Kilter Films, and Amazon MGM Studios' Fallout TV series snagging 17 nominations. Notably, the series is up for Outstanding Drama Series, while Walton Goggins (who plays "The Ghoul" in the series) is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Despite the high number of nominations, Fallout wasn't quite the most-nominated series, with Hulu's Shogun and The Bear (season 2) grabbing 25 and 23 nominations, respectively.

The Fallout TV series is available to watch exclusively on Prime Video. Below, you can find the full list of categories it was nominated in for the 2024 awards Television Academy Awards:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

🔥 The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals 🔥

The Fallout TV series helped breathe new life into the franchise

Multiplayer-focused Fallout 76 has seen an explosion of interest since the TV series arrived.

The launch of the Fallout TV series has helped propel new interest in the games, with every Fallout game seeing a surge in player count shortly after the series arrived. The series was critically acclaimed, with praise for the attention to deal in practically every aspect.

This growth has helped propel Fallout to become one of the most important franchises for Bethesda Softworks and for the entire Xbox organization. While Fallout 5 is years and years away, Fallout 76 is continuing to see new updates, including a feature coming in 2025 that'll let players become a Ghoul.

In my review of the Fallout TV series' first season, I wrote that "It's the small things that end up mattering the most, and everything here just feels comfortably Fallout, from the set dressing to that uncomfortable first moment where someone gives in to drinking irradiated water."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also spoke with the cast and creators of the Fallout TV series, who talked about the challenges they faced when working on the series, and what it meant to pull in the same sense of wandering and wonder that Bethesda's games provide.