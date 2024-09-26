Fallout 76 is finally getting pets — here's what you need to know

Dogs and cats are on their way to your C.A.M.P.

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation, Fallout 76 creative director Jon Rush showed up to thank players in Japan for their support.

Rush also confirmed that pets are finally coming to Fallout 76 later this year, with players being able to add cats and dogs to their camps.

More information is coming at a later date.

It's raining cats and dogs in West Virginia. Or at least, it will be by the end of the year.

Fallout 76 creative director Jon Rush showed up during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation to thank Japanese players for their support. Rush also confirmed the rumors, revealing that pets are being added to Fallout 76 at the end of the year. Right now, players can look forward to having cats and dogs at their C.A.M.P.s, which can then be interacted with in a number of ways.

Rush notes that the team will have more to share on pets in Fallout 76 in the coming months before the feature arrives.

Fallout 76 continues to grow

Fallout 76 has come a long way from the PvP-oriented game it originally shipped as.

Fallout 76 first launched in 2018, and saying the game has come a long way since then feels like a ridiculous understatement.

Questlines with NPCs have been added across numerous expansions, including most recently through the addition of Milepost Zero, letting players escort Brahmin caravans in exchange for special rewards. As a result of all these additions, Fallout 76 has crossed over 20 million players since launch.

The game is set to continue growing well into next year even beyond the addition of pets, as Bethesda Game Studios is working on an update that will allow players to play as Ghouls, an idea long-requested and only made even more must-have by the popularity of Walton Goggins' character in the excellent Fallout TV series on Prime Video, which currently has a second season in the works.

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass.