Fallout 76: Milepost Zero's new questline lets you live out your dreams of guarding Brahmin caravans
The world of Fallout 76 gets a bit bigger, with a new questline focused on letting players escort caravans for special rewards.
What you need to know
- Milepost Zero is the latest update for Fallout 76, bringing Legendary Crafting and more.
- Milepost Zero is getting bigger with a new questline titled A Bump in the Road available now.
- A Bump in the Road lets players escort Brahmin caravans while recruiting new companions and building up their outpost, with special rewards depending on how dangerous the route is.
- Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.
Who doesn't want to escort goods through the post-apocalypse?
Fallout 76: Milepost Zero is the latest big update for Bethesda Game Studios' Appalachian post-apocalyptic survival game, and it's getting even bigger. Bethesda shared a new trailer on Tuesday, showing off a questline called A Bump in the Road that's being added to the game.
A Bump in the Road tasks players with escorting Brahmin caravans, defending the two-headed beasts of burden from raiders and Deathclaws alike. Successful missions means unique rewards, with players granted the ability to recruit others and upgrade their outpost. You can check out the trailer for a A Bump in the Road below:
These additions come on the back of Skyline Valley, a huge expansion to Fallout 76 that added a new region to explore, with plenty of new quests to undertake. Fallout 76 is continuing to grow in 2025, with the developers revealing that ghouls will be playable sometime early next year. Just be careful not to buy the (clearly mispriced) $2000 bundle right now.
Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.
As Fallout 76 grows, the Fallout show wins Emmys
Fallout expanded into new forms of media earlier this year with the launch of the Fallout TV series Season 1, a joint venture from Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Kilter Films that's available exclusively on Prime Video.
The series is off to a resounding start, earning critical acclaim, including from us here at Windows Central, and garnering several nominations at the 76th Emmys. While the series ended up losing to Shogun in most categories — which is completely fair, as Shogun is excellent and you should watch it if you haven't already — the Fallout TV series didn't walk away completely empty-handed, earning the Emmys for Outstanding Music Supervision and for Outstanding Emerging Media Program.
A second season of the Fallout TV series is on the way, though it's not clear when players and fans should expect to see it arrive.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.