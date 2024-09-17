Bethesda took one look at Diablo 4’s microtransactions and said, "hold my beer"—introducing the $1,999 Fallout 76 bundle
But you can save $200 with Xbox Game Pass!
It's not even Black Friday yet, and Bethesda has just dropped the hottest deal of the year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The General's Persona Bundle is now only $1,799—yes, that's a whopping $200 off!
Sure, at $1,799, you could buy a decent used car, but can that car impress your Fallout 76 friends with the rizz that a Revolutionary's General Uniform and 1000 Atoms in your pocket will bring? I don't think so. And don't get me started on the 3 repair kits, you're basically printing money here.
Perhaps Bethesda took a look at Diablo 4's microtransaction revenue and thought "Hold my beer". Well played Bethesda, well played.
Fallout 76 General's Persona Bundle | was $1,799 now $1,999 with Xbox Game Pass
Ok, so this is clearly a misprice, but it's pretty funny. For your $1,799, you get the Revolutionary General’s Uniform, along with 3 Repair Kits and 3 Scrap Kits — and an empty bank account. But who needs money when you have all of Appalachia to explore?
Support Bethesda’s "Bold" pricing strategy:
By purchasing this bundle, you're indirectly telling Bethesda, "Yes, we see your vision, and we’re here for it." Plus, it might be the closest you’ll get to feeling like you're directly funding the next expansion.
For your $1,999 (or $1,799 if you're a savvy Xbox Game Pass subscriber) you get:
- 1000 Atoms (+500 Bonus Atoms): These are the in-game currency used to buy various cosmetics, Power Armor skins, and C.A.M.P. sets from the Atomic Shop. In Fallout 76, they go a long way in personalizing your post-apocalyptic experience.
- Revolutionary General’s Uniform: Dress the part of a true wasteland warrior. If you've ever wanted to look like a Revolutionary War general while exploring West Virginia's radiated wilderness, this one's for you.
- 3 Repair Kits: Repair your gear on the go—no need to run back to a workbench when you're in the middle of the heat. Convenience at its finest.
- 3 Scrap Kits: Automatically collect all nearby junk and send it to your stash without having to trek across the wasteland. This is especially handy for all you hardcore C.A.M.P. builders out there.
- Bragging rights: Let’s face it—if you walk into the wasteland wearing that Revolutionary General’s Uniform, your fellow Vault Dwellers will know you were bold enough to spend $1799 on a cosmetic. It’s the ultimate flex!
We are clearly joking, and this is just a misprice on the Xbox store right now. The bundle itself looks to actually be worth $9.99, as I've been digging around the interweb looking for when it was last available. Some fans have already joked that if they added 'Maxon's Battle Coat' (the leader of the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 4) to the bundle, it might actually be worth the asking price.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $49.99 now $31.59 at CDKeys
You can save a lot of $$$ with this newly improved Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal, offering you 3-months at a time that you can stack as much as you want, anywhere in the world. The savings are great now, but they're even better in the face of the upcoming price increases.
