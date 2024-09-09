Fallout is officially an Emmy Award-winning TV show, but there could still be more to come

Walton Goggins is nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of The Ghoul

Fallout is officially an Emmy Award winner, claiming its first two gongs in the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony this past weekend.

The wins came in the categories for Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Outstanding Music Supervision.

The show still has more Emmys it can win from the main ceremony on September 15, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for Walton Goggins portrayal of The Ghoul.

Awards season is in full flow, and this past weekend's Creative Arts Emmys have delivered the first wins for Amazon Prime's magnificent Fallout TV show.

The Creative Arts Emmys took place ahead of the 'main' ceremony, which is set for September 15, where some of the biggest awards will be handed out. But Fallout is now officially a winner of two Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Emerging Media Program and Outstanding Music Supervision.

Break out the Nuka Cola, we're celebrating!

Fallout claimed two Emmys during the Creative Arts awards ceremony over the weekend. (Image credit: Prime Video)

I'll admit, I'm not much of an Emmy's buff, so I did have to look up just exactly what Outstanding Emerging Media Program is awarded for. When I did, it made a whole lot of sense.

"Awarded to producer(s), company(s), and/or individual(s) responsible for the creation of emerging media programming related to an existing linear television program or series or one that is entirely original. The award recognizes content that is central and fundamental to the work itself and demonstrates creative excellence, elevating the audience's viewing experience beyond traditional linear programming."

I mean, they deserved to win that based on the whole calling the telephone number from the show bit, or what happens if you texted that number instead. The behind the scenes content is pretty fantastic as well. When you see how it all came together, it blows the mind just a little more.

So, congrats to everyone involved in Fallout on the wins, but it doesn't end there. There are still more Emmys up for grabs, including nominations in a couple of pretty big categories. Fallout is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and Walton Goggins is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his incredible performance as The Ghoul.

If, somehow, you haven't seen it yet, all episodes of Fallout are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.