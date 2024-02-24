This lap desk with 6 USB ports made our couch my favorite PC gaming spot with a keyboard and mouse

With six USB-A 3.0 ports, a sturdy Lapboard, and adjustable cushions, the Couchmaster CYCON² makes gaming from your couch or bed extremely convenient. The wired connection is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 as long as the games you're playing support a keyboard and mouse. A clever design allows you to plug your accessories in and manage cables so they don't clutter up the desk. It's a very useful accessory as long as you're willing to pay for it.

A while ago, I connected a gaming PC to my TV. Since then, I have been able to play my favorite games on my large LG OLED screen while sitting on my comfy couch. But while my games have looked fantastic, my setup for playing them hasn't been great.

Instead of connecting a controller to my gaming PC, I prefer to play my games with a keyboard and mouse. The problem is that I was very short on space. My keyboard would lie awkwardly in my lap, and I would use my couch's limited armrest area to move my mouse around, but this positioning would cause my arms to cramp up after a short amount of time.

I'd been considering getting a lap desk for a while, so when I saw the NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² with its wide ergonomic Lapboard, thick cushions, and six USB-A 3.0 ports, I became very interested. But is it worth buying? I spent over 12 hours using it while playing various games and writing up articles for work to find out.

Couchmaster CYCON²: Price and availability

The NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² is available to purchase at Amazon and at the NerdyTec website. It has an MSRP of $199.00 but can often be found selling cheaper at either location. At the time of writing, Amazon was selling the Couchmaster CYCON² for $179.00 thanks to a $10 off coupon on top of a 5% off sale.

Now, $199.00 might seem like a lot for a lap desk with cushions, and if that is all this was then that would be overpriced. However, the reason this lap desk costs as much as it does is that it features six USB-A 3.0 ports and can be used to connect power to your PC or laptop via an included USB-A 3.0 cable. That way, you just need the one wired connection and likely don't need hubs or any other connection points while using the CYCON². It is a little pricey, but it conveniently connects to your computer, Xbox Series X, or PS5 from your couch or bed.

Couchmaster CYCON²: What you'll like

Image 1 of 4 The left cushion features two storage pockets. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) A gently rising armrest makes the lap desk comfortable to use. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Adhesive is provided for the mousepad so you can adhere the accessory to the lap desk if wanted. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) A velcro mouse pocket goes on the right side of the lap desk. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Opening the box, I immediately saw that the CYCON²'s various parts were all sturdy and well-made. The cushions are firm enough to support the lap desk while still being soft enough to feel comfortable on my elbows and arms. Plus, zippers run along the bottom and backside of the cushions, making it possible to remove the covering for washing if needed. The left cushion even has two storage pouches in case I want to keep anything within easy reach.

The CYCON²'s left cushion has two storage pouches in case I want to keep anything within easy reach.

In addition to the cushions and lap desk, a universal power adapter, mousepad, velcro mouse storage pouch, and cables are included in the box. There's even adhesive cut to the size of the mousepad in case I want to stick the rectangular pad to the desk permanently. I'm a little reluctant to stick objects on anything permanently, and I found that the mousepad's rubber bottom didn't slide at all when on the lapboard.

Rolls of velcro are also included in the box as an option for better securing your keyboard or other tech to the lap desk. However, NerdyTec stresses that this velcro is not meant for connecting the cushions to the Lapboard. I imagine doing this could rip holes in them or otherwise damage the cushions over time.

Something to note about the CYCON² is that none of its three main pieces are fixed to each other — the cushions are simply there as support, and I can have them as close or as far from me as possible. This allows for easy adjustment so I don't feel trapped behind the relatively large lap desk. What's more, the lap desk itself feels hefty while still being relatively light. It can easily support my keyboard, mouse, or other tech as a firm surface, but I can also remove it quickly when I need to stand up.

Plenty of ports for wired PC accessories

Image 1 of 5 Two USB-A ports, a power port, and a USB-B port are found inside the lap desk. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are two USB-A ports on the top center of the lap desk. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) I tucked my wired keyboard cable through the slot and wound it around the inner cable storage before plugging it in to the lap desk. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Cables and ports are hidden out of view on the bottom side of the lap desk behind screwed shut panels. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Couchmaster Cycon 2's power cable is in two parts. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As for the ports, turning the lap desk upside down reveals two compartments that are kept shut via screws. Opening these compartments reveals four USB-A 3.0 ports, a power port, and a USB-B port. Meanwhile, a power adapter as well as a two-part USB-A 3.0/power cable can be connected to these ports to supply power to the lap desk.

For testing, I plugged in my favorite wired mechanical keyboard (see my Das Keyboard 6 Professional review) into the CYCON² by slotting the wire through the cable tidy hole and winding it around the cable management bars before inserting it into one of the lap desk's ports. This allows my keyboard to get the power it needs without there being a huge cable dangling awkwardly in my way. A slot for a wired mouse is also available on the other side of the lap desk, but I chose to use my wireless one instead.

NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² Lapboard is very sturdy and can easily support a keyboard, mouse, laptop, or other tech. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

With my accessory connection in place, I screwed the coverings back into place, plugged the USB-B/power cable to the lap desk, threaded the wire out of the lap desk's side cable hole, connected it to its extension, and then plugged the extension's USB-A 3.0 cable into my PC. This extension design makes it possible to disconnect the lap desk from the longer cord when it isn't needed, which makes it easier to store the CYCON² when not in use.

I'm happy to say that this two-part cable is rather long, so I was able to run it under my loveseat (on the right of my couch) to keep it out of sight and away from underfoot. Doing this provided my keyboard with power as well as the ability to interact with my gaming tower using my wired keyboard.

Comfortable and adjustable

While seated with the NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² in front of my TV, I was able to interact with my PC and play games very comfortably. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

So, what is it actually like using the Couchmaster CYCON²? With the wires situated, I find it easy to plug the extension into the cable coming out of the Lapboard, put the cushions on my couch, pick up the lap desk, and then sit down between the cushions with it. That being said, someone with special needs might not be able to lift or move the board on their own.

I have plenty of room to move around, cross my legs, or lean to the side without feeling stuck. If I do want more room, I just push a cushion a bit further away to supply it.

I'm five-foot-six inches tall, and the Lapboard sits at a good distance from my legs when I'm seated. I have plenty of room to move around, cross my legs, or lean to the side without feeling stuck. If I do want more room, I just push a cushion a bit further away to supply it. Thanks to the ergonomic design of the lap desk, my arms comfortably reach my keyboard and mouse without causing strain. I spent a few days working at the CYCON² during the day and playing games on my TV in the evening. It is such an enjoyable setup that I actually ended up playing Nightingale until roughly 2 AM without realizing how late it had gotten.

The next day, I plugged the CYCON² into my Xbox Series X and played Age of Empires 2 (see my Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition review) since this game is keyboard and mouse compatible. Everything worked well, and I was able to decimate my enemies while being seated comfortably. If you're curious, you can check out our list of the best Xbox mouse and keyboard games to see what other titles you can use the CYCON² with.

In all honesty, since setting up the CYCON², my couch has become my favorite place to play PC games since it allows me to do so comfortably with my keyboard and mouse. I don't want to go back to playing in my office.

Does it fit tall people?

I was able to use my couch armrest as a support while using only one of the Couchmaster CYCON² cushions. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Since my husband is a tall person at six foot five inches, I also made him spend a day using the Couchmaster CYCON² to see how well it fits him. With his legs extended in a resting position, the lap desk fits perfectly, but if he puts his feet flat on the ground, his long legs hit the desk and tilt the board toward himself. I asked him how he felt about this, expecting negative remarks, but he said he liked this since it angled everything his way without causing any discomfort to his thighs.

He prefers to sit on the left side of the couch when gaming, so he ended up removing one cushion and resting that side of the board on our couch armrest, which happened to be about the same height as a cushion. This setup might not work out for you depending on your couch armrest height, but it did provide him with a little more wiggle room. Like me, he ended up playing his game of choice (Palworld) for several hours with the CYCON² and found it to be a good experience.

CYCON² USER TIP: It's not uncommon for me or my husband to eat snacks while playing our favorite games, but I didn't want any wayward crumbs to ruin the lap desk. As such, I've ended up plugging the CYCON²'s two skyward-facing USB-A ports with these USB-A stopper covers I found at Amazon whenever I am not using the connections. You might want to do the same.

Couchmaster CYCON²: What you won't like

A USB-A 3.0 cable can be connected to a compatible laptop or PC in order to give power and control to the connected accessories. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Illustrated instructions are included in the box, along with a FAQ page. I noticed that there was a QR code with the words "Installation Video" underneath it on the installation guide. However, when I scanned this, it just brought me to NerdyTec's German website rather than to a helpful video. This was a little frustrating because I had questions about the illustrated instructions. In the end, I was still able to locate the installation video on YouTube, which was helpful.

As with many cabled connections, it's important to plug in everything in the proper order when setting up the CYCON². Otherwise, it's possible that the Lapboard won't respond properly. I thought I had followed the illustrated instructions correctly, but even so, after the first 30-ish minutes of using the lap desk while connected to my PC, my computer suddenly wouldn't respond to my mouse or keyboard anymore, even after restarting. You can imagine how frustrating that was.

I eventually just had to unplug everything, turn my PC off, and let it sit for 10 minutes. After that, my computer went back to working as normal. I double-checked the cable installation instructions and followed them when plugging everything in again, and I didn't have any other issues using my keyboard or mouse with the lap desk during the remainder of my time using it.

Couchmaster CYCON²: Competition

You can also purchase the NerdyTec Couchmaster Lapboard on its own without the cushions. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a number of the best computer desks to consider for your laptop or desktop. However, when it comes to lap desks, good options are a little more scarce.

If you're interested in a lap desk but the Couchmaster Cycon2 doesn't seem like quite the right fit, then you should look at additional Couchmaster products at the NerdyTec website. At the lowest price, the Couchmaster Lapboard on its own without any cushions sells for $134.90 and still provides those six USB-A 3.0 ports for your connecting pleasure.

Couchmaster CYCON²: Should you buy it?

The NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² is very convenient for those who want to use their TV as a computer monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You should buy this if...

You'd like to have a decent desk that you can use from the comfort of your bed or couch.

You want to use wired PC accessories with your PC, Xbox, or PS5.

You need something that offers plenty of USB-A 3.0 ports.

You should not buy this if...

You don't like the idea of using a mouse and keyboard from your bed or couch.

You'd rather get a more affordable lap desk.

You don't anticipate needing to plug anything in while using your Xbox, PC, or PS5.

The NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² is a fantastic lap desk that supplies the connections and build I need to work and play from my sofa. Honestly, since getting the CYCON², I haven't wanted to play in my office, even though I do have a fantastic gaming chair — nothing quite compares to the comfort of sitting on your cushy couch while viewing a large TV. The ports all worked well once I got the cable set up correctly, and my PC was very responsive to both my keyboard and mouse.

My biggest reservation when recommending the NerdyTec Couchmaster CYCON² is the price. It is somewhat costly, but it also has a durable build and plenty of room. It features six USB-A 3.0 ports for connecting your best PC gaming accessories. If you think you'll use it like I do, then I definitely recommend getting the CYCON².