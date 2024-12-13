Dishonored meets PvP in this new high-stakes thievery game

What you need to know

Thick as Thieves is a new game from the brand new studio OtherSide Entertainment.

A thief sim with PvPvE gameplay.

Play as various characters with vastly different abilities.

After replaying through Dishonored and Deathloop earlier this year, it felt like the genre these games were built on was coming to an end. Then came Indiana Jones, and a resurgence in the stealth sim genre was born. I could feel it. Granted, I didn't think we'd see it pay off so soon.

In comes Thick as Thieves, A PvPvE multiplayer stealth game set in a 1910s metropolis filled with magic and intrigue. Hide, sneak, and steal your way through the ranks as you match your cunning against rival thieves in an immersive living world of stories and shadows. A new take on stealth from developer Warren Spector.

Can you find clues to items locations with NPCs during the match? (Image credit: OtherSide Entertainment)

This is one that immediately caught my attention as multiple characters with various abilities faced off in a rush for some multi-million dollar egg. It brought me back to when one of my favorite Assassin's Creed games had a PvP mode where players would go toe-to-toe in an attempt to murder one another. I would love something in this genre to hit it big.

Cunning and strategy are something that gets lost in the chaos of online first-person competitive games. To find deeper gameplay, you need to look at MOBAs or RTS games. You won't find depth in the strategy in Call of Duty. It is not that it isn't fun, but it lacks the kind of gameplay that others may look for.

What's more, it looks as though characters have vastly different abilities. Chameleon, you can probably guess, can turn invisible. At the same time, Spider has the ability to grapple to greater heights and gain quick vertical advantages against opponents. I really hope this game can find an audience!

Does Thick as Thieves catch your attention? I know it certainly caught mine. Let us know in the comments or on social media. As always, happy gaming!