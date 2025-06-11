Dalia gives closure to those who die while also working to unlock the secrets of life and death.

Death is finality. Passing into the beyond, leaving things behind, with others left to find closure. But what if it didn't quite have to be?



That's the central question behind Ambrosia Sky, the debut game from studio Soft Rains. While based out of Toronto, Canada, Soft Rains supports remote work, allowing team members to collaborate from home if that fits them best.

The team is also working with Blackbird Interactive, another remote-supporting Canadian studio that's providing assistance.

I had the chance to play Ambrosia Sky at Summer Game Fest 2025 while speaking with the game's art director, Adam Volker. From what I've played, it's a truly unique experience, mixing fun first-person gameplay with some beautiful visual design.

Electric fungus isn't fun to get shocked by, but careful harvesting nets rewards. (Image credit: Soft Rains)

In Ambrosia Sky, players step into the shoes of Dalia, a clean-up specialist and closer of sorts who's assigned to mop up disasters, removing an extremely aggressive fungus and recording the final words of the dead.

Dalia is also a space witch of sorts, a member of the Ambrosia project that is trying to unlock the secrets of death, working to understand how, maybe, humans might overcome that final frontier.

Ambrosia Sky is (technically) a first-person shooter, with players using Dalia's Sprayer to cut through twisted walls of fungus and fight off "Spitters," little alien creatures that love to do just that in your direction.

The corrupted fungus grows erratically, with explosive or electric bulbs that can cause catastrophic chain reactions if they rupture. Soft Rains uses a voxel-based technology for rendering the fungus, which means you can (and should) cut with precision as you make your way through.

Your sprayer can be upgraded with all sorts of useful settings. (Image credit: Soft Rains)

The Sprayer can be upgraded to cut in different ways, with a wide horizontal setting that might be useful for clearing huge amounts of fungus at a time, as well as an electric setting that can be used to conduct a current and power locked doors.

In order to gain these upgrades, you'll need to harvest fungal samples without causing them to blow up, adding another reason to be careful when cutting your way through.

While it starts out simple, things get more complicated as you discover different puzzles requiring you to manipulate the environment in different ways. Toxic miasma might cover the floor of a room, necessitating seeking out the gravity controls that can allow you to float and maneuver more safely. It's reminiscent of similar gameplay sections in Prey, something I say as a high compliment.

Everything you explore is rendered and styled with truly beautiful art direction. Backed by a haunting soundtrack composed by Greg Harrison, it brings to mind other different and stirring sci-fi stories, particularly the criminally underrated Scavengers Reign.

The game is still a ways off from launch, and Adam explained to me that the full release will have voice acting for several segments that are currently just subtitled.

Dalia works to bring peace to those that have passed on. (Image credit: Soft Rains)

Ambrosia Sky doesn't currently have a release date or a release window, but in the meantime, I highly encourage players who are interested to check out the demo that's live now on Steam. It includes two missions, one of which is the demo that I played.

While I played the demo on a PC, Adam tells me that it runs great on Steam Deck(and indeed, had a Steam Deck in the booth with him), so if you're looking to play something new on the go, it's the perfect fit.

What is currently playable of Ambrosia Sky is beautiful, and the narrative is pondering some tough questions. Talking with my friends and colleagues at Summer Game Fest on the final day, I frequently found myself saying "there's this cool science-fiction shooter you need to check out" and while it's a bit weird to explain it that way at first, it's true, even if it's only the tip of the iceberg for what Soft Rains is crafting.

This is one I'll be keeping a close eye on.

Ambrosia Sky is currently in development for Windows PC (as well as Steam Deck).