Eternal Strands — a game from former Dragon Age developers, comes to Xbox Game Pass in 2025

What you need to know

Yellow Brick Games, based in Canada, are made up of veterans from Bioware and Ubisoft, and showed off Eternal Strands earlier this year.

Today at the Xbox Partner Preview, the game was announced for Xbox Game Pass for the first time, and we can expect it in 2025.

At today's Xbox Partner Preview event, Yellow Brick Games unveiled a brand-new gameplay trailer for Eternal Strands. While we first glimpsed the third-person action-adventure title earlier this year, this is the first confirmation that it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2025. The all-action showcase highlighted the game's chaotic magic, with the ability to burn enemies, trees, burn everything (oh and you can freeze everything too). The trailer was jam packed with gameplay, showing that the former Bioware developers behind Dragon Age have kept their signature humor and flair for explosive magical abilities intact.

Eternal Strands - Cast & Combine Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview October 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Xbox Wire says "This systemic action-RPG from a team of developers who’ve worked on Dragon Age, Assassin’s Creed and more already had our attention. With a unique magic system that allows you to combine spells (freezing a flying dragon’s wings so it falls to the ground, anyone?), in-depth crafting systems, and titanic, climbable bosses, it’s a beautiful combination already. But add to that mix that it’s coming to Game Pass on day one? It just makes the wait for its release in early 2025 so much harder."



We noted the Shadow of Colossus comparisons earlier in the year and it's clear to me the combat seems very Monster Hunter-esque in it's physics and environment based interactions in boss fights. Wielding magic powers and weapons as 'Weaver' to fight the Arks, this game looks right up my street and I'm just eager to know when in 2025 this will land given that the year is already looking pretty stacked! During the show, we also saw a new game from Bloober Team, Cronos: The New Dawn, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to name a few, all slated for 2025.

