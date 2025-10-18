Battlefield 6 is a lot of fun, but there are some things I'd like changed that shouldn't be too much of an issue for DICE.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10, and I've spent more time than I'd like to admit getting to know the latest game in my favorite first-person shooter series. As we all know, no Battlefield game has had a perfect launch, and Battlefield 6 is no different.

Despite smooth running on my PC and a complete lack of any connection issues (I know some of you out there would say differently), there are a few nagging issues that, if sorted out promptly, would give Battlefield 6 a much better chance at achieving legendary status.

👉 Related: I knew Battlefield 6 was going to be a massive hit, but these launch sales numbers still shocked me

Here are the 5 biggest issues I, a Battlefield veteran, have with Battlefield 6 one week into its life.

1. Hit registration, or lack thereof

If some of you have encountered issues with hits not registering similar to this: https://t.co/nBRv2LP6X1- Was this a consistent issue with that weapon (happened always, even switch back and forth between weapon)- Can you share what attachments you used?October 13, 2025

Would it really be a Battlefield launch without some early netcode issues? If you've been playing this past week and have noticed that some of your shots aren't hitting, you're not alone.

It's something I've come across several times, and I chalked it up to lag. But maybe it wasn't, and I have some good news.

DICE has clarified that while the "bloom" effect on weapons is intended to punish full-auto firing at distance, missing hit registration is not an intended effect (no duh).

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It seems like the game will display blood splatters and other visible hit indications, but will not do any damage. Florian Le Bihan, game designer at DICE, took to X on October 13 to clarify that the team is working on hit registration issues. Good to know this is already being fixed.

2. Sniping is way too easy when using the zeroing trick

Image 1 of 2 You shouldn't be able to automatically zero your scope every time you pull the trigger. (Image credit: Future) A look at the Battlefield 6 sniper keybind option causing so many issues. (Image credit: Future)

It didn't take long for avid Recon players to discover one simple trick that infantry hates.

A big part of sniping in Battlefield games is gauging range, zeroing your rifle manually, and hitting shots from a distance. There are all sorts of mechanics at play, including "sweet spots," that keep snipers engaged.

Or, at least, that's how it used to be. Battlefield 6 now includes a custom control setting that allows you to automatically zero the range on your rifle anytime you fire.

That means that there's no longer as much skill required to hit long shots — just center your crosshair and click. No matter the distance, the setting will automatically make the bullet land where you aim. How did that make it past the beta stage?

3. Where's the dynamic weather?

Every day is just as sunny and bright as the last in Battlefield 6. (Image credit: Future)

Every match in the Battlefield 6 universe takes place during a sunny, bright day. While that would be great if this were a beach simulator, this is a war simulator.

Where's the inclement weather? Where's any kind of changing weather? I want fog that rolls in to obscure sight lines. I want rain that makes it harder to aim. I want clouds that darken the rooms in which I'm hiding as I cap a flag. I don't think I'm alone in those sentiments.

On that note, would it be too much to ask for different times of day? Popping the tops of the tanks in the dead of night would be such a great sight.

4. Weapon balancing is out of whack

SMGs in Battlefield 6 seem to be able to outgun most other weapons, even at range. (Image credit: Future)

When it feels like every high-ranked player is running the same type of gun, no matter the class (assuming you're playing on open weapons playlists), you know something is wrong.

That's currently the case with SMGs, which can outgun the assault rifles made specifically for more distant engagements. The fact that I can aim down the sights and absolutely laser a player who should be out of range of an SMG isn't ideal.

Assault rifles are currently my least favorite type of weapon, whereas in previous titles, they were some of the most used. A rebalance of weapons is certainly needed.

5. Critical mission failure happens too quickly