You're wasting your air strikes in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — here's the pro play instead
How Tos
By Richard Devine published
It's too easy to just call in an airstrike or artillery in REDSEC in the hopes of wiping out a squad, but really, you should hang onto them as long as you can.
Jump to:
The air support in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — the air strike and the artillery strike — is really powerful, but you're probably not maximizing either's potential.
I know this because I wasn't, and while I'm definitely not a pro player, I have learned how to properly use them. They're not just for destruction.
What you need to do is hang onto them for as long as possible, and use them more for scouting, less for kills.