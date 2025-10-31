You're wasting your air strikes in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — here's the pro play instead

It's too easy to just call in an airstrike or artillery in REDSEC in the hopes of wiping out a squad, but really, you should hang onto them as long as you can.

Battlefield REDSEC gameplay screenshots
Your air support can be used for more than just total annihilation. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)
The air support in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — the air strike and the artillery strike — is really powerful, but you're probably not maximizing either's potential.

I know this because I wasn't, and while I'm definitely not a pro player, I have learned how to properly use them. They're not just for destruction.

The flaws of wasting your airstrikes and artillery