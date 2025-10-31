You're wasting your air strikes in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — here's the pro play instead

Your air support can be used for more than just total annihilation.

The air support in Battlefield 6 REDSEC — the air strike and the artillery strike — is really powerful, but you're probably not maximizing either's potential.

I know this because I wasn't, and while I'm definitely not a pro player, I have learned how to properly use them. They're not just for destruction.

What you need to do is hang onto them for as long as possible, and use them more for scouting, less for kills.

The flaws of wasting your airstrikes and artillery