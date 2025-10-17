Victory is sweet, especially when you have a 100-killstreak.

Battlefield 6 is here, and it's off to the grandest start in franchise history. Clocking in at over 7 million players, DICE and Vince Zampella have created an absolute masterpiece. (Now make Titanfall 3!)

Battlefield 6 has some absolutely grueling challenges. That's no secret to anyone who's played the game, but did you know you can get some of that grind done a lot faster and a lot easier?

There's a method that may or may not be secret to you, and it's called the server browser. Lock in, because I'm about to show you how to get that dang 50 kill streak with ease!

There are tons of guides out there explaining how to get massive amounts of experience, but none of them are really a one-size-fits-all like I'm about to give you.

Experience farming

Yeah, that's a lot of grinding! (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

If you're mainly after experience, your best bet is to jump into quick and easy bot matches with Rush as your main game mode. This mode is fast-paced, and all it takes is the ability to hold a controller to kill the bots.

First, head into the server browser and look for maps under the name of "Rush". Filter the lobbies to games with 11+ slots available.

From here, you have a few choices to make. You can either join a game in progress, which may put you against other players, or host your own.

I strongly urge you to host your own game and to add a password. This allows you to play on the offensive side without any actual players standing in the way.

Add a password to keep your server private. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Keep in mind, hosting may not work given that there are tons of players trying to host their own lobby, but chances are Rush will work, as it's currently one of the lowest-hosted game modes in Battlefield 6

Either way, once in, continue to push with your AI teammates and plant sites. I suggest holding one site at a time, as your CPU teammates may or may not be able to hold a site on their own.

Rinse and repeat a few times, then bingo. Pair this with XP multipliers, and you can generate anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 experience points every 5 to 10 minutes.

Weapon Mastery, Challenges, and everything else

I leveled up whatever I felt like leveling. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

This part of the guide will be freer, as it will depend on the specific weapon, vehicle, or other challenge you're working on. These can be map or even game-mode-specific. Let's start with a Recon example.

You may be looking to get some of the long-range headshots out of the way, especially for RECON 2. These can be tedious and not super fun if you're a more forward-playing attacker like myself. For me, all I wanted was the Spec Ops training.

Again, jump into the server browser, search for the three letters "PSR," and apply filters to find lobbies with 11+ empty slots. Also, make sure to specify your region as well for the best ping.

Look for a lobby with a lower player count, one with fewer than 10 players in it, and join up.

The fewer people, the less you'll be competing with others for bot kills. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Many of these lobbies will have increased player health and give you a little boost when dealing with NPCs. This also makes it easy to tell other players apart from AI. It's generally courteous to stay away from shooting other players while they're working on their own challenges.

If you're not looking for snipers and want something a little more Assault or Support oriented, maybe you just want to work on shotgun kills, then I suggest looking for a similar Breakthrough map.

Generally, most players end up on Manhattan Bridge, holding and swapping A and B back and forth with a near limitless supply of tickets. The objective is never to win, but to simply level whatever item or challenge you're working on.

The same goes for any vehicle challenge, as these can also be done in custom vehicle lobbies. Whatever ails you, there's probably a custom game mode for it.