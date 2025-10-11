Battlefield 6 has been incredibly popular, but not without some issues in connecting.

Battlefield 6 launched to soaring success on October 10, 2025, peaking at over 750,000 concurrent players on Steam. It’s fair to say, Battlefield might just be back — and Call of Duty could be quacking in its boots.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The EA App on PC saw widespread issues that prevented users from booting the game, leading to frustration and a flood of social media complaints.

Fortunately for me, as an Xbox player, I was largely unaffected — and from what I’ve seen, PlayStation users weren’t hit as hard either. There were queues to get in, sure, but by the time I was free to play, it was smooth sailing.

EA has since spoken out about the EA App problems, and Respawn’s CEO has even suggested that players skip the launcher entirely. Let’s break down what was said — and what EA App users can expect as compensation.

Respawn CEO publicly slams EA app

As reported by Insider Gaming, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella quote-reposted a message on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the EA App issues that blocked players from accessing Battlefield 6.

The original post read:

Installation of Content We're aware of an issue preventing players from accessing the game, with some receiving an error stating they need to purchase DLC or similar. Stay tuned for further updates as the team investigates this issue. Thank you for your patience! Battlefield on X (Formerly Twitter)

In response, Zampella wrote:

I have yelled about ea app people. Any suggestions on next levels of escalation? Vince Zampella - CEO of Respawn Entertainment

In the replies, Zampella told frustrated users to “refund and buy on Steam,” agreeing that four hours of access issues was unacceptable. He also clarified that Andrew Wilson, EA’s chairman and CEO, “is just as upset as me” about the situation.

It’s a bit of an embarrassing display for the EA app, especially when those on Steam didn’t have similar issues, but let’s hope Zampella doesn’t get much stick for speaking out on the issue, as I think over 6 hours of delays is something worth raising concerns over in my eyes.

EA Responds and Fixes the Outage

Battlefield 6 is on track to be one of the biggest games of 2025. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

EA identified and resolved the EA App login and DLC access problems after roughly four hours, although some players continued to report issues for as long as six.

Battlefield’s developers issued a statement apologizing for the disruption and announced compensation for those affected. Impacted users will receive twelve Hardware and twelve career 60-minute boosters, which should roll out over the weekend.

Additionally, affected players will gain full access to a seasonal Battle Pass, while anyone who purchased the Phantom Edition will receive Season 2’s Battle Pass in full as compensation.

It’s hard to say what else EA could have done to fairly make things right, but it’s certainly better than nothing. Hopefully, players won’t run into more problems — but never mind what I think. What’s the actual fan reception from those impacted?

Players respond to Battlefield 6’s rocky start

Players have been rightly frustrated, but overall seem to be enjoying Battlefield 6. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Initially, fans were understandably upset. Some players, however, defended the outage once it had been resolved, saying it wasn’t nearly as bad as previous Battlefield launches.

Still, paying full price and being locked out of your purchase for several hours is frustrating, no matter how you look at it. One fan wrote, “Quit whining. Some of y’all clearly never lived through a Battlefield launch, and it shows.”

Another added, “In today's world of inshitifcation, I genuinely expected zero compensation or acknowledgement of anything going wrong.”

It shows that while many players didn’t expect EA to offer anything, the gesture of compensation was widely welcomed once the outage ended.

Hopefully that’s the end of the drama, and players can get back to enjoying what’s otherwise been a smooth launch and a fantastic game. Let us know if you’ve picked up Battlefield 6 yet, if you’re holding out, or if you’re already loving the cinematic chaos that makes the series so iconic.

