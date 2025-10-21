"RIP BF6 Portal" — DICE nukes Battlefield 6's Portal server XP as it contends with bot farms and unbalanced challenges

Your favorite Battlefield 6 Portal XP farm is probably no longer quite so attractive after the latest nerf.

Battlefield 6 is only in its second week since launch, but it has already attracted millions of players. On Steam alone, the all-time peak surpassed 650,000 gamers, with nearly 400,000 playing at peak in the past 24 hours.

There has been much debate over the state of the game, but it seems that the majority of players are having a ton of fun while acknowledging that there are certainly some areas that need fixing.

Eager to oblige, developer DICE has already pushed several patches for the game, fixing bugs and making balancing changes along the way.

The latest fix, which seems to have dropped today, is perhaps the most affecting yet — the experience gained through many Portal matches has been seriously nerfed.

If you search through the custom server list, you'll likely notice that many show only a 150% match completion bonus rather than a completely enabled list.

Your win bonus, your match score, and your match accolades no longer count towards your player progression. Other progression metrics, including masteries (used to unlock camos and attachments), daily missions, assignments, and other challenges, are also now off the table when playing in some Portal servers.

Image 1 of 2 Notice the lack of XP on the list on the right side of the Portal server page. (Image credit: Future) This custom hardcore breakthrough server still seems to be offering full XP. (Image credit: Future)

DICE made these changes in response to the XP farming servers that quickly took over the Portal menu after the game officially launched. They're so numerous that players hoping to create a "legitimate" server to just play the game normally with friends are having issues receiving access due to the flood of bot farms.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, the Portal server nerf seems to affect more than just the Portal servers hosting bot farms, so even if you're hosting something without any farming mechanics, you might still see a massive stall in progression. It seems like the change is happening gradually, so we might not know the full extent until it's fully in place.

👉 Related: 5 issues I have with Battlefield 6 after Week One

The XP farming servers were, in turn, a response to the design of Battlefield 6's challenges. At launch, it quickly became clear that challenges were a massive grind, requiring feats not easily achieved in a standard game.

Want to unlock that final sniper rifle? Just lie down in an XP farm for a while and click the heads of mindless bots, rather than actually play the game.

DICE buffed its progression system in a recent patch that dropped late last week, noting at the same time its intentions to look at the XP farm issue. The challenge system remains untouched.

Haven't I seen this XP farm fiasco in another Battlefield game?

Battlefield 2042 debuted Portal, and it was also a disaster from the start. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6's XP farm problem is one that DICE has faced before. Battlefield 2042, in which the Portal system debuted, had essentially the exact same issue at launch.

The solution? Nerf the XP awarded through Portal, effectively making it useless other than for unserious business. History repeats itself.

I'm not sure why DICE thought this time would be different, especially when it had to know that its challenges were arriving in an unbalanced state. This leaves Battlefield 6 with two problems.

First, its challenges remain unbalanced and, often, unappealing. The 30 kills with the adrenaline syri