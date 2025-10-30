Here's why you SHOULDN'T shoot at downed enemies in Battlefield 6 Redsec — if you do, you're missing out on a crucial tactic
How Tos
By Richard Devine published
If you're playing in a squad, there's an easy to miss mechanic when eliminating enemies that will expose the location of the rest of their team.
Jump to:
You know how it is in the heat of the battle in Battlefield 6 Redsec. You down an enemy, and you immediately want to make sure they don't get back up again.
But hold up, wait a minute.
There is a mechanic that isn't particularly well explained — especially if you just jumped in without doing the training stuff — that can make your life so much easier. Instead of lasering them from afar, if you can get in close for a takedown, you'll be much better off.