Here's why you SHOULDN'T shoot at downed enemies in Battlefield 6 Redsec — if you do, you're missing out on a crucial tactic

You can make your life easier by not shooting downed enemies, but it comes at a risk.

You know how it is in the heat of the battle in Battlefield 6 Redsec. You down an enemy, and you immediately want to make sure they don't get back up again.

But hold up, wait a minute.

There is a mechanic that isn't particularly well explained — especially if you just jumped in without doing the training stuff — that can make your life so much easier. Instead of lasering them from afar, if you can get in close for a takedown, you'll be much better off.