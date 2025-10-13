Battlefield 6 players have devised the most diabolical tactic I've ever seen — I'll never look at landmines the same way again

A main battle tank smashing through a building in Battlefield 6. You'll need to watch out for landmines while driving one of these...and not just enemy ones, either.

We're in the thick of the action of launch week for Battlefield 6 now, and that means thousands upon thousands of players are experimenting with the game's various gadgets and sandbox items to cook up creative strategies that might give them an edge on the digital frontlines.

From traditional Battlefield silliness like strapping C4 explosives to a buggy before flooring it at an enemy tank to abusing an exploit with the Assault Ladder to fling yourself at high speeds, fans are trying anything and everything right now. But one tactic in particular — reliant on a fairly obscure interaction between Recon drones and landmines — is especially and uniquely devious.

You see, while the Recon class' scouting drone simply disables enemy gadgets like the Deploy Beacon with its short-range electrical pulses, they outright detonate enemy mines and claymores. And while the main benefit of this is that it eliminates the threat they pose to allied vehicles and infantry, players have also come to realize that it's quite a mischievous way to get some fiendish kills.

Normally, mines don't damage players on the same team as the Engineer who laid them, as Battlefield 6 doesn't have friendly fire enabled by default. But when these explosives are detonated by a drone, their blasts are treated as if the landmine was placed by the enemy. And, well...just watch the clips below, and you'll understand the extent of the carnage that this can cause:

As you can see, the potential for artful trolling here is immense; smart Recon players able to pilot their drones effectively will be rewarded with opportunities to blow up Engineers with the mines and claymores they just planted moments ago — along with any of their friendly vehicles and infantry that happen to be close by, as well.

Notably, since Battlefield 6 just came out and because mines are one of the Engineer class' starting gadgets, most maps right now end up getting saturated with them. Thus, this tactic is extraordinarily effective at the moment, and will remain so until the wider player base begins to unlock more of the sandbox.

But even then? It will remain a useful capability of the Recon's kit, and one to keep in mind and rely on should the other team ever get too mine-happy.

I have to say, as a very vehicle-focused Battlefield player that hops in a tank or an IFV at every opportunity I get, realizing drones can do this has struck quite a bit of fear into my heart. It forces me to rethink my approach towards the front line, knowing that a friendly minefield could suddenly bring about my doom at any moment.

In moments of downtime, I will absolutely be scanning my surroundings nervously, ready to mow down any drones I see with my coaxial machine gun before they detonate an anti-tank explosive and turn my mobile armored fortress into a coffin.

With that said, though, I hardly think this is overpowered. If anything, I think it adds quite a fascinating new dynamic to Battlefield's sandbox. It's a reason for players to be more on-the-lookout for enemy drones, and one for Engineers to be more mindful of where they lay their mines. And for the Recon pilots, they get a potential avenue for damaging vehicles without having to be an Engineer, as well as a way to directly impact major engagements whenever they're not sniping from the backline.

All in all, I think this will end up being a healthy addition to Battlefield, though it's definitely too early to say for sure. As I said, there's an ocean of mines in every match right now since people are still unlocking alternative gadgets to use; once people start playing around with those and mine use wanes some, a more productive conversation about the balance of this drone capability can be had.

Sadly, that may take quite a while, given that class-specific Assignments — the challenges that you have to complete to unlock new gadgets — are bugged for many, which is one of the worst Battlefield 6 launch issues. On top of that, many of their objectives are bizarrely difficult, making completing them a bit of a chore.

Despite this, fans will get through them eventually, especially since Battlefield 6 itself is an absolute blast to play and a huge win the franchise needed after the controversy and disappointment of Battlefield 2042. It's available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99, though Loaded (formerly CDKeys) has the Xbox version for just $61.19, and the pricier $100 Phantom Edition for only $81.59.

