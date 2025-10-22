Microsoft fixes bug preventing classic Outlook launch — but still recommends the new Outlook for Windows as a workaround, despite it not being prime-time ready

News
By published

The software giant recently indicated that it had fixed an annoying bug preventing users from launching the classic Outlook email client.

Classic Outlook and Mail &amp; Calendar app on Windows 11
(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft shipped the new Outlook for Windows app in broad availability to replace the built-in Windows Mail & Calendar apps. As you might have noticed, the older Mail & Calendar apps are no longer installed by default after installing Windows 11, version 24H2 on your device.

The change has received backlash from users, who've blatantly referred to the new Outlook app for Windows as a web wrapper, which may not live up to expectations due to a degraded user experience rife with UI consistency issues and performance degradation.

This error message can occur for different reasons. Not every instance of this error is the same issue but recent support cases around this have been for user mailboxes

Microsoft

The tech giant advised users impacted by the errors to open a support case with the Exchange Online support team. However, the company recently updated the support document, tagging the issue as fixed. It further indicated that the Outlook team was keeping a close eye on the issue to ensure that it had been fully resolved.

Microsoft indicated that you can open a support case from the Microsoft 365 Admin portal if the issue persists. However, Exchange Online support will need to request a change from the service to mitigate.

But perhaps more interestingly, Microsoft still lists one more workaround at the bottom of the page for the issue "use Outlook Web Access (OWA) or new Outlook for Windows". Perfect!

Click to follow Windows Central on Google News

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

See more Software & Apps News
Kevin Okemwa
Kevin Okemwa