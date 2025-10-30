YouTube removes Windows 11 Microsoft account bypass video citing a community guideline violation with potential to cause serious physical harm or death — "I don't think Microsoft had anything to do with it."
It seems a Windows 11 video demonstrating how to bypass installing the OS without a Microsoft account violates YouTube's community policies and could even lead to death.
As you might already know, Microsoft pulled support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, potentially leaving 400 million PCs unsupported. It's apparent that the tech giant would prefer users to upgrade to Windows 11 following the demise of its predecessor, which it has made clear through full-screen multipage pop-up ads.
However, Windows 10 users can continue using the operating system by enrolling in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for an additional year of support for free by syncing their PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft Account, or pay $30 or 1,000 Microsoft Reward points.
It's worth noting that the tech giant made access to Windows 10's extended support updates free for regions in the European Economic Area. Still, groups like the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) and The Restart Project are less than impressed with Microsoft's ESU, branding it as a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system.