The clock keeps ticking and Microsoft's end of support date for Windows 10 is edging even closer. While Windows 11 surpassed Windows 10 as the most dominant desktop operating system, recent stats shared by Statcounter reveals that the former's market share dropped by 4% to to 49.08%, but perhaps more interestingly the latter's market share weirdly gained 2.65% market share, pushing it to 45.53% despite its imminent death.

A public interest group petitioned Microsoft to reconsider its decision to pull the plug on Windows 10 in October 14, 2025 as it could lead to the single biggest jump in junked computers ever. However, the software giant has come up several options for users to continue using Windows 10, even after it cuts support for the operating system, ensuring that they continue receiving security updates.

As you may know, Windows 10 users can enrol in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which will grant them an extra year of support. However, users recently raised concerns that they aren't able to sign up for the program but Microsoft confirmed that all users should be able to access it before Windows 10's end of support.

Windows 11 shipped a little bit over 4 years ago but it has struggled to gain traction over Windows 10, predominantly due to its stringent minimum system requirements coupled with flawed design elements. This potentially explains why Microsoft resulted to using aggressive full-screen multipage pop-up ads to attempt to compel Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11.

As such, there's a surge of alternatives for Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11 and don't want to ditch their PCs. For instance, Windows Theme Over Linux a.k.a "WINUX" by Linuxfx recently got a major update, improving its user experience with neat features, potentially designed to make Windows users jump ship from Microsoft's ecosystem entirely (via Beta News).

Windows 10's end of life grows ever closer, and Linux is still an option to keep older machines alive. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's worth noting that WINUX is a Linux operating system that's heavily inspired by Microsoft's Windows 11 and Windows 10 from the Start menu to desktop icons. However, the OS ship stringent hardware requirements, making it an easy install on any device. What's more, you can retain your current workflow setup and games.

The new update makes the Windows-inspired Linux distro run faster on dated devices, potentially making it easier for users ditching the Windows ecosystem pending Windows 10's end of life to continue their workflow on a familiar environment without having to worry about Microsoft's bureaucracies.

It also ships with a plethora of new features, including a new Redsand theme for WIndows 10 and Windows 11 styles and kernel 6.14.0-29, which provides advanced hardware support across legacy BIOS and modern EFI systems. It's also worth noting that the release is based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, meaning it will continue to receive up to five years worth of free updates.

If you're looking to get a little bit more out of the operating system, you can make a donation to unlock more Pro features in WINUX, including OneDrive integration with a graphical interface, native Active Directory support, and enhanced AI tools.

Unlike Microsoft's hardware requirements for Windows 11, WINUX only requires 2GB of RAM and a dual-core 64-bit CPU, however, 4GB comes highly recommended.

Microsoft's extended support for Windows 10 doesn't cut it

Linux is seemingly beginning to sound like a popular option for Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11 because their devices don't meet the system requirements.

For instance, a group called End of 10 has been pushing for users to transition to Linux as Windows 10's end-of-life edges closer. The group encourages Windows 10 users to ditch the Windows ecosystem entirely and switch to a version of Linux on outdated PCs, using a lack of ads and telemetry tracking as the key selling points to get users to make the transition.

Elsewhere, The Restart Project group, which helped co-develop the "End of 10" toolkit to support Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11, including offering practical advice on how to adapt repair events and running new kinds of events and work with others.

It claims Microsoft's move to continue pushing security updates to Windows 10 beyond its end-of-support feels like a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system. It's also calling on the political class to support:

Right now, you can sync your PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft account, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points or pay $30 for extended security updates (ESU), which now supports up to 10 devices to continue using Windows 10 beyond its imminent death.

As Windows 10's end of life edges closer, will you be upgrading to Windows 11 or switching to another platform entirely? Share your thoughts with me in the comments.