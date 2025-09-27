Windows 10 is reaching End of Life, but for some it will still live on.

Windows 10 has been one of Microsoft's biggest successes, powering millions of PCs for nearly a decade, but its time is coming to an end. In the coming days, the company will officially retire the operating system and shift its focus entirely to Windows 11 and future releases.

For those still running Windows 10, the transition may feel uncertain. Will your computer suddenly stop working? How long will apps like Microsoft 365 or Edge continue to be supported? What about ongoing security protections? The answers aren't always straightforward, and Microsoft's policies include some surprising details that many users may not be aware of.

To help you prepare, here are 14 interesting facts about Windows 10 End of Life that explain exactly what's happening now and after support ends.

Facts you probably don't know about the End of Life for Windows 10

These are some of the facts regarding the end of Windows 10.

Windows 10 reaches the end of support on October 14, 2025, exactly 10 years after its original release in 2015.

This is an obvious fact, but it is worth mentioning nonetheless.

2. PCs won't stop working after the end of life

On October 15, 2025, Windows 10, apps, and drivers will continue to boot and run normally. The change is about ending free security updates, bug fixes, and feature updates, not shutting down the operating system.

3. PCs won't become insecure immediately

After the deadline, nothing changes overnight. On October 14, Microsoft will release the last Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10, meaning that your computer won't instantly become unsafe on October 15.

During the first few months, you'll probably be fine. However, as time passes, new vulnerabilities will emerge, and that's when the risks of using an unsupported operating system will increase.

Having said that, you should consider preparing your device now, instead of waiting until after the support ends.

4. Antivirus isn't enough to keep using Windows 10

Although an antivirus is always recommended to protect your computer from malware and hackers, this is just one of the many layers of protection. The operating system still requires a continuity of updates to stay secure.

In other words, an antivirus isn't enough to keep using an unsupported operating system.

By now, most people are already aware of the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, a service from Microsoft that provides critical security updates for an additional year for those who are still not ready to switch.

Although this is a paid service, the company is also making it available for free. However, to enroll a device, you must connect it to a Microsoft account, regardless of your geographical location, including users in Europe.

6. European users have different ESU requirements

If you are located in the European Economic Area (EEA), you can still enroll your computer in the Extended Security Updates program, but you'll also have to provide your Microsoft account information.

The only difference is that users in Europe are not required to sync their settings or use the Windows Backup app to upload files to the Microsoft cloud. However, the user must continue to use their Microsoft account credentials on their device. Otherwise, after 60 days, the computer will lose the enrollment.

At any time, after the 60 days, the user can authenticate one more time with their Microsoft account credentials to resume updates.

Furthermore, if the user prefers to use a local account, they can proceed with the one-time purchase of $30 USD or its equivalent. This is also a key difference, as the one-time purchase option in all the other markets requires authentication with a Microsoft account.

7. Extended support is only available for the version of Windows 10

The Extended Security Updates program is limited to specific editions of Windows 10, including Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations.

The version of the program isn't available for computers using kiosk mode, devices connected to an Active Directory domain, Microsoft Entra-joined devices, or when using the Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.

8. Windows 10 ESU enrollment doesn't have a deadline

Although it's recommended to enroll your device in the program before the support ends, you can sign up at any time after October 14, 2025 (up to the last day of support). However, you won't be extending support, as the program will end for consumers on October 13, 2026, regardless of when you signed up.

9. You can sign up to 10 PCs with the same Microsoft account

Microsoft uses your online account to track the activation of the Extended Security Program on your devices, and when using the same account, you can activate up to 10 computers with the same account.

This also means that if you choose the one-time purchase option, you don't have to pay more money to enroll other devices.

10. Microsoft plans to support Defender Antivirus until 2028

Despite the end of support for Windows 10, the default Microsoft Defender Antivirus solution will continue to receive definition updates until 2028 for this version of the operating system. This is primarily because commercial customers will continue to receive support through the Extended Security Program for a period of three years.

11. Microsoft plans to support Edge until 2028

Microsoft Edge won't stop receiving updates because the support of the operating system ends on October 14, 2025. In fact, the web browser is expected to be maintained at least until 2028 for Windows 10 devices due to the support timeframe for commercial customers.

After the end of support for Windows 10, the Microsoft 365 (Office) apps will continue to function normally, and Microsoft will continue to provide security updates until 2028. However, the apps will no longer receive new features or updates.

If you want to receive new features and improvements, you'll have to upgrade to Windows 11.

Also, the company notes that running applications on an unsupported version of the operating system can eventually start causing performance and reliability issues.

Finally, on October 14, Microsoft will end support for Office 2016 and Office 2019 for all operating systems. In addition, Office 2021 and 2024 (as well as the LTSC versions of Office) will continue to run, but they will no longer receive support on Windows 10.

13. Windows 10 LTSC is not an official option

Officially, switching to Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) from the consumer versions of Windows 10 is not an option for most devices.

Although it might be technically possible to switch from Windows 10 Home or Pro to IoT Enterprise LTSC or Enterprise LTSC, these variants of the operating system are limited to commercial customers with a valid license through Volume Licensing programs or through an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

For context, Windows 10 LTSC is a specialized version of the operating system designed for specific scenarios, such as devices requiring extended support and minimal updates.

For example, the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC is optimized for embedded devices, such as industrial computers, robotics, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, and ATMs, among others.

On the other hand, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC has been designed for regular use on mission-critical devices, specialized workstations, and computers requiring long-term stability.

Typically, some users prefer these versions because they receive fewer updates and have more extended support periods. The Enterprise LTSC is supported for five years, while the IoT variant is supported for ten years.

14. Windows 11 installs on unsupported PCs will keep them unsupported

On devices that are not compatible with Windows 11, it's still possible to upgrade to the newer version of the operating system. However, since this method is not supported by Microsoft, the device will remain in an unsupported state.

Being in an unsupported state means the computer will not be eligible for official technical support. Although system and driver updates may continue to be delivered, there is no guarantee they will work correctly.

Despite the drawbacks, upgrading remains an option for older hardware, allowing you to extend the life of a computer instead of discarding usable components or continuing with an operating system that no longer receives security updates.

