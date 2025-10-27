Windows 10 is dying — and Apple’s Macs are cashing in — but one Windows PC maker remains in the lead

Macs saw double-digit growth in the same quarter that Microsoft killed Windows 10.

Windows 10's decade-long run ended on October 14, 2025, when Microsoft pulled full support for the OS. Windows 10's End-of-Life status means that it no longer receives important security updates — barring a few steps on your side — driving users to search out a new Windows 11 PC.

At least, that's the idea that Microsoft had in mind. It has spent a significant amount of money marketing Windows 11 as the next best thing, but users have been hesitant to make the switch.

👉 Related: Windows 11 dominates PCs, yet users keep finding reasons to hate it

A study published in July suggested that roughly 50% of Windows users were still on Windows 10, and despite the cutoff date for the OS having come and gone, I suspect there are a lot of people who haven't yet made the change.

Or, perhaps, those Windows 10 users have simply found somewhere else to compute.

A new study from Counterpoint Research (via Tom's Hardware) suggests that the end of Windows 10 is actually pushing previous Windows users towards macOS, which runs on Apple's MacBooks.

Apple's global PC shipments rose by an impressive 14.9% in Q3 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024, which Counterpoint suggests is "thanks to popular new MacBook models and enterprise adoption."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indeed, MacBooks are becoming ever more popular for enterprise customers, especially as the AI boom has introduced an entirely new sector of users and employees. Fan of Apple or not, it's hard to deny the power and efficiency of Apple's custom ARM-based silicon.

No matter the root cause, seeing Apple's global shipments climb by more than all but one of the major Windows PC manufacturers around the same time that Microsoft pulled support for Windows 10 is surprising.

Lenovo has gained the most from the end of Windows 10

Lenovo's Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is one of the quirkier laptops launched in 2025. (Image credit: Future)

It's important to point out that global PC shipments rose by 8.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, which Counterpoint aptly states was mainly driven by Windows 10 End-of-Life (EoL).

The study also suggests that just less than 40% of PC users are still using Windows 10, naturally down from a few months ago, as users made last-minute switches to a modern Windows 11 PC.

The Windows 10 sunset has effectively acted as an industry-wide refresh timer, prompting both enterprises and consumers to replace aging systems ahead of the October deadline. With nearly 40% of the current PC installed base still on Windows 10, this replacement cycle is poised to be a major catalyst for PC market growth over the next few years. Counterpoint Research

Apple might have shipped 15% more MacBooks in Q3 2025 compared to 2024, but it's not at the top of Counterpoint's list.

Global PC shipments in the third quarter of 2025 benefited Lenovo the most, which saw a 17% increase in sales year over year. Lenovo has been all-in on AI for years, and the company's Executive VP and President of Intelligent Devices, Luca Rossi, believes Lenovo is primed to take over the market completely.

ASUS, which has lately made some of our