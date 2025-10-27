Windows 10 is dying — and Apple’s Macs are cashing in — but one Windows PC maker remains in the lead

News
By published

With Windows 10 support ending in 2025, Apple’s Mac lineup is seeing double‑digit growth as businesses and consumers look for long‑term alternatives.

MacBook Windows 10 EoL
Macs saw double-digit growth in the same quarter that Microsoft killed Windows 10. (Image credit: Future)

Windows 10's decade-long run ended on October 14, 2025, when Microsoft pulled full support for the OS. Windows 10's End-of-Life status means that it no longer receives important security updates — barring a few steps on your side — driving users to search out a new Windows 11 PC.

At least, that's the idea that Microsoft had in mind. It has spent a significant amount of money marketing Windows 11 as the next best thing, but users have been hesitant to make the switch.

Lenovo has gained the most from the end of Windows 10

Lenovo's Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is one of the quirkier laptops launched in 2025. (Image credit: Future)

It's important to point out that global PC shipments rose by 8.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, which Counterpoint aptly states was mainly driven by Windows 10 End-of-Life (EoL).

The study also suggests that just less than 40% of PC users are still using Windows 10, naturally down from a few months ago, as users made last-minute switches to a modern Windows 11 PC.

The Windows 10 sunset has effectively acted as an industry-wide refresh timer, prompting both enterprises and consumers to replace aging systems ahead of the October deadline. With nearly 40% of the current PC installed base still on Windows 10, this replacement cycle is poised to be a major catalyst for PC market growth over the next few years.

Counterpoint Research

Apple might have shipped 15% more MacBooks in Q3 2025 compared to 2024, but it's not at the top of Counterpoint's list.

Global PC shipments in the third quarter of 2025 benefited Lenovo the most, which saw a 17% increase in sales year over year. Lenovo has been all-in on AI for years, and the company's Executive VP and President of Intelligent Devices, Luca Rossi, believes Lenovo is primed to take over the market completely.

ASUS, which has lately made some of our