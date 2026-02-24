Microsoft has confirmed in its Windows IT Pro Blog the end-of-support timeline for three long-servicing Windows 10 releases from 2016 and outlined Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for organizations that need additional time to switch.

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB 2016 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2016 LTSB will both reach end of support on October 13, 2026. On that date, devices will receive their final monthly security update. Afterward, the company will stop delivering security patches, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, and "online technical content updates" for these editions.

In addition, Windows Server 2016 will also reach the end of support on January 12, 2027. As with the client releases, that date marks the end of security updates and official support.

Microsoft is recommending that customers move to newer Long-Term Servicing Channel releases. For desktop computers and specialized devices, the company recommends upgrading to Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 on supported hardware, or to Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 if Windows 11 is not an option. Server customers are advised to plan to upgrade to Windows Server 2025.

Organizations that cannot complete their upgrades before the deadlines will be offered Extended Security Updates as a temporary solution (not a permanent one).

Similar to the original LTSB servicing model, the ESU program does not introduce new features or design changes. It continues to deliver critical security updates for a limited time after support ends.

The company notes that under this program, technical support "is limited to the activation of the ESU licenses, installation of ESU monthly updates, and addressing issues that may have been caused by an update."

For Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB, the program will become available in the second quarter of 2026 through Volume Licensing and Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers.

The first year will cost $61 per device, with a reduced price of $45 per computer for systems managed with Microsoft Intune or Windows Autopatch.

The cost doubles each consecutive year for up to three years, and the licenses are cumulative, meaning organizations enrolling in the second year must also pay for the first year.

For Windows IoT Enterprise 2016 LTSB, the Extended Security Updates program will only be available through manufacturers, and pricing will be provided directly by device makers. The same cumulative and escalating pricing model applies.

Microsoft says details for Windows Server 2016 ESU pricing and availability will be shared in the coming months.

Aside note, the Long-Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) terminology was used in 2016, but it has since been replaced by Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), though both terms are often used interchangeably on official support pages.

Are you still holding on to Windows 10?

