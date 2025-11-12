Valve lays the foundations for an Arm-based gaming handheld future with first Snapdragon-powered SteamOS VR headset

Valve has announced its first all-in-one VR headset, dubbed the Steam Frame, which runs SteamOS and is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon SoC. The headset is the first Snapdragon-based SteamOS device on the market, meaning Valve is supporting Arm with the SteamOS platform, perhaps laying the foundations for an Arm-based gaming handheld future.

Up until now, pretty much all PC gaming handhelds on the market are powered by AMD chips. Even the latest Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are powered by AMD chips, instead of Qualcomm's own. So far, all official SteamOS devices are also x86 only, with no official support for Snapdragon-based PCs.

That might soon be changing now that the Steam Frame is official. The Frame is Valve's first Snapdragon-powered SteamOS device, running a 4nm Arm SoC paired with 16GB RAM. The chip will power the entire experience, from the OS to the games and the displays.