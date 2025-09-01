PCs with Snapdragon X chips can now connect to the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S through Mixed Reality Link.

If you have a PC powered by a Snapdragon X processor, you can now connect it to your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset. Mixed Reality Link now supports Windows on ARM PCs, giving users more flexibility when it comes to using a local Windows PC within virtual reality.

It's not clear when Microsoft added support for PCs powered by Snapdragon X processors. The Mixed Reality Link listing in the Microsoft Store states that the app received an update on August 29, but there does not appear to be a change log. A Reddit post by user "Nicalay2" highlighted the new capability.

Regardless of whether the feature is brand-new or rolled out previously, it's a nice addition to Mixed Reality Link. Microsoft has worked hard over the years to improve app compatibility for Windows 11 on Arm.

What is Mixed Reality Link?

You can connect up to three desktops using Mixed Reality Link. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Future)

Mixed Reality Link is an app that allows you to connect up to three virtual monitors to a supported Meta Quest headset. The app is still in preview and works with the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S.

The app allows you to connect your PCs to your headset wirelessly or through a wired connection and creates a multi-monitor setup that's only visible to you.

It's also possible to access a Windows 365 Cloud PC on a Meta Quest headset.

Mixed Reality Link was seemingly limited to Intel and AMD-powered PCs until recently. Microsoft's support document for the app still lacks any mention of Snapdragon X PCs, such as the Surface Pro 11. But Reddit user "Nicalay2" was able to connect a Surface Pro powered by a Snapdragon X chip to Mixed Reality Link.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition?

The Meta Quest 3S comes with a pre-installed Elite Strap and an Xbox controller. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Meta Quest 3S is a next-gen VR headset that was designed to be affordable. It features a powerful chipset, comes with next-gen controllers, and supports the best Meta Quest games and apps.

One of the main draws of the Meta Quest 3S is its price. Nicholas Sutrich, who leads VR coverage over at Android Central, said "the idea of having a $299 Quest 3 headset seemed preposterous" when discussing the rumored pricing of the Meta Quest 3S. Those rumors turned out to be accurate, and the result was a "triumph", according to Sutrich.

The Meta Quest 3S sets the standard for affordable VR, delivering much of the same experiences as its more expensive sibling, the Meta Quest 3. There are some tradeoffs, of course, such as the Meta Quest 3S having a narrower field of view and worse display, but Meta had to trim some features and specs to hit the $299.99 price point.

Why You Should Trust Me Why You Should Trust Me Sean Endicott News Writer, former VR reviewer I've reviewed VR headsets and covered the virtual reality space for years, dating back to the awkward days of the Gear VR. I've played the best Meta Quest games, interviewed game developers while battling in virtual reality, and am no stranger to streaming Xbox games through the cloud.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a special version of the headset with unique coloring and some bundled extras. It comes with a pre-installed Elite Strap ($70 value), an Xbox controller ($65 value), and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($60 value).

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is only available for a limited time, but how long that time will be is unclear. Meta sold out of the Xbox Edition of the headset quickly but Best Buy still has stock.

Considering the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is $100 more than the normal Meta Quest 3S, you get quite a bit extra for the extra cash. Sutrich called the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition the "best value in VR," and I agree.

Our Executive Editor Jez Corden went hands-on with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. Corden said Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest 3S is "absolutely awesome" and broke down the partnership that made the device possible.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is an excellent bargain, but if you don't need an Xbox controller or want to grab a headset at a lower price, the standard Meta Quest 3S is available and is also a great option.

Best Value Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: $399.99 at Best Buy "The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is the best value you'll find in VR today. The Meta Quest 3S is already a value-focused VR headset, but the inclusion of a pre-installed Elite Strap (a $70 value), an Xbox controller (a $65 value), 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate (a $60 value), and 3 months of Horizon+ (a $24 value). That's $119 worth of stuff you're getting for free, plus the fact that there's no other way to get this black-and-green-themed bundle." — Nicholas Sutrich ✅Perfect for: Gamers interested in getting into VR at a more affordable price point that won't mind a little blur and a lower resolution



❌Avoid if: You'd prefer paying extra for the Quest 3's sharper image quality, or want the unique design and/or extras included in the Xbox Edition 👉See at Best Buy