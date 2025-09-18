Back Market is capitalizing on Windows 10's end-of-life by selling a limited run of older PCs with Ubuntu or ChromeOS.

In less than a month from now, Microsoft is expected to pull the plug on Windows 10, leading to its inevitable death. The end is nigh. The move has received a lot of backlash from users, including the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), which claims it could lead to the single biggest jump in junked computers ever.

While Microsoft seemingly extended support for the operating system through its Extended Support Updates (ESU) program by syncing your PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft account, redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Reward points, or paying $30 for that ESU program, which now supports up to 10 devices, the group says it's not a "viable solution" for the 400 million PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11.

Similarly, The Restart Project co-developed the "End of 10" toolkit, which is designed to support Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11 after the operating system hits its end-of-support date.

The group says Microsoft's ESU program feels like a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system, as it only postpones the problem by 12 months. HP and Dell recently indicated that half of the global PCs are still running Windows 10, positioning Microsoft to make north of $7.3 billion from its enterprise clients alone.

Critics have placed Microsoft on the spot for moving forward with its plans to end support for Windows 10, claiming the company is using programmed obsolescence to push users to upgrade to Windows 11 and potentially even buy Copilot+ PCs.

Back Market aims to counter Microsoft's planned obsolescence as Windows 10 support ends

But as it now seems, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for Windows 10 users after Microsoft cuts support for the OS. According to a spot by Fast Company, Back Market, a refurbished tech vendor based in Paris, is capitalizing on Windows 10's end-of-life, and is now selling a limited run of old HP and Lenovo laptops.

Perhaps more interestingly, the devices are pre-installed with Google’s Chrome OS Flex operating system. It's worth noting that the vendor only had/has 50 units available, which can barely make a dent in the 400 million PCs that are set to fall victim to Microsoft's "programmed obsolescence" on October 14, 2025.

However, Back Market’s chief product officer, Amandine Durr, says the company is heavily invested and committed to turning old and unsupported PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11 into a new product category.

I visited Back Market's website and found its "Obsolete Computer" section.

On October 14th, nearly 400 million* working laptops will become obsolete, because Microsoft will not provide them with Windows 11 updates. It’s called planned obsolescence, a trick Big Tech uses to make you buy new stuff. Enough already. We refuse to watch hundreds of millions of perfectly good computers end up in the trash as e-waste, the fastest growing stream of waste in the world. Back Market

The company further describes planned obsolescence as a strategy adopted by big tech companies like Microsoft, which is designed to force users into buying new products after their products become outdated and unusable after a specific period of time, leading to permanent environmental damage.

Back Market highlights three steps users can take to escape this tough spot: installing ChromeOS or Linux Ubuntu on old Windows 10 PCs, extending device lifespan with practical tips, and joining a repair community.

Microsoft has doubled down on its campaign to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 with bold claims like"Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," but it remains to be seen if it will maintain its massive hold and market share as the most dominant desktop operating system in the world. However, rival platforms like Linux are starting to gain traction with incentives like a lack of ads and telemetry tracking fueling the switch from Microsoft's ecosystem.

