It's no secret that Battlefield 6 has reached success beyond anything the franchise has ever seen. Crossing 7 million sales last week, DICE isn't done looking to dominate the battlefield of FPS shooters. Now, it's coming for the battle royale crown.

While it's no secret that DICE is working on a Battlefield Battle Royale experience, it's now rumored that the mode will be released on October 28, 2025. That's only a day away if the rumor is to be believed. Initially reported by ModernWarzone on X (which, by the way, I think is hilarious), they said the following:

"EXCLUSIVE: The F2P Battlefield 6 battle royale is officially named "Battlefield: RedSec". Releasing October 28th as previously reported, however, it looks like there won't be any trailers or official announcements until the 28th itself, instead of a day before. Full on shadowdrop"

During the last patch for Battlefield 6, DICE also announced that a few changes were coming to the Battle Royale mode:

We've adjusted time-to-kill at close range for all weapons to reward clean positioning and tracking while giving players more time to counter attacks. We'll keep monitoring this once it's live.

Everyone will now have the capacity for 2 armor plates at the start of the game. All players will spawn with 1 plate, so you will have the chance to upgrade as soon as you start looting, giving everyone an equal chance at upgrading their armor fully.

We've been fixing pesky world bugs and optimizing areas to improve the environment. With these improvements, we made adjustments to the lighting as well as enhancing the visibility across the map.

We've adjusted the balance for helicopters and combat vehicles to keep them as powerful tools showing off Battlefield's core DNA, without making them necessary to survive or win the late game. This includes significant adjustments to the heli countermeasures and ammo economy.

: We've adjusted the balance for helicopters and combat vehicles to keep them as powerful tools showing off Battlefield's core DNA, without making them necessary to survive or win the late game. This includes significant adjustments to the heli countermeasures and ammo economy. We have also been working on providing smoother performance overall. We have identified and addressed a range of issues that affected performance that we simply couldn't have done without our players' involvement in the tests.

Outside official news, quite a few other details have leaked, even piquing my BR-retired gaming sense. I repeat, the following are all rumors. Squad sizes are supposedly locked to duos and quads for now. With no option for solo or trio play, at least so far.

As for loadouts, players will be able to call in custom loadouts, similar to Warzone, by completing missions during the match, such as bounties, demolitions, and more. Players will also earn a free drop mid-match, available to all at a certain point.

You'll also be able to call your teammates back into the action through the use of revive stations. So far, nothing has been leaked detailing anything similar to the Gulag from Warzone.