Call of Duty: Warzone's overhaul detailed — can it compete with Battlefield 6's imminent battle royale?

Haven's Hollow is the new Resurgence map coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 01.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the November 14 drop of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, it's fair to say that excitement for its battle royale compatriot, Warzone, has tempered in recent times.

There was a definite spike when the OG map, Verdansk, came back to Warzone, but on the whole, players are starting to feel burned out, the content is lacking, and the cheaters have been exhausting.

Ahead of a new year, the studio responsible for Warzone, Raven Software, has released an overview of the plans currently in the works. It sounds like a lot, but with the much rumored Battlefield 6 battle royale potentially arriving in a matter of days, will it matter?

Sweeping changes to the entire game

Verdansk won't be the only big map in Warzone at some point in the next year. (Image credit: Activision)

You can read the full article over on X, but I'll attempt to break out the more interesting parts.

First up, it appears no stone will be left unturned. Both Battle Royale and Resurgence will be given attention, with the former receiving a map rotation feature from early 2026. Raven states:

"While it wasn’t previously realistic for us to host multiple large maps, we’ve since taken the steps necessary to support it. This won’t be a launch feature with Black Ops 7, but it’s a key addition slated for early next year."

That doesn't account for the fact that some of the big maps in Warzone aren't exactly fan favorites, but variety can't hurt. PUBG, for example, has been able to support multiple maps for some time, and it definitely adds a little to the grind when it's not the same old over and over again.