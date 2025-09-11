Battlefield 6 is getting a Battle Royale mode, and the first details have been released.

Battlefield 6 ended its beta on a high note, drawing thousands of eager players who even queued in menus before matches went live. It went on to break 500,000 concurrent players on Steam alone — a clear sign that Battlefield is back in a big way.

But no competitive shooter launches these days, it seems, without a Battle Royale mode. Like it or not, Battlefield 6 has one, and it’s aiming to be different. I’ll personally be hoping it avoids the missteps of Splitgate 2, whose underwhelming Battle Royale pushed the game back into beta.

A brutal new take on the shrinking ring

Battlefield 6 will be adding a Battle Royale mode with a zero tolerance zone. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Unlike most Battle Royale games where the zone slowly chips away at your health, Battlefield 6 takes a far harsher approach. Traditionally, players can heal through the damage or pull off clutch plays while stuck in the zone, leading to plenty of tense moments and highlight clips. None of that will be possible here; if you touch the zone, you’re instantly eliminated.

It’s a drastic change, and honestly, I’m here for it. This approach should push players into fights faster and keep matches from dragging, solving the slow starts that often plague the genre. Call of Duty: Warzone has long struggled with players abusing the zone to win, even after multiple balance tweaks. With no way to exploit it in Battlefield 6, it’ll be fun to see just how chaotic things get.

Squad-focused chaos on a massive scale

Large map combat is a staple of Battlefield already, and its Battle Royale doesn't sound like a mere clone of other popular titles. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Like most Battle Royale games, Battlefield 6 will feature 100 players split into 25 squads of four, which is a familiar setup for the genre. What sets it apart is the return of Battlefield’s class system. Players can mix classes to build a balanced squad, or all choose the same class, but once you lock in your choice, it can’t be changed mid-match.

You won’t start empty-handed, either. Each class begins with two gadgets, and as the match progresses, you can earn XP by eliminating players or completing missions. This XP contributes to both your personal level, unlocking new traits that enhance your chosen class mid-match.

One example given is the Assault class gaining faster armor plate equip speed, giving them a slight edge in fights. There’s also Intel cases to look out for, which provide XP to whole of your squad.

The map, progression, loot and second changes…

Battlefield 6 has really captured an audience so far, and it's not even out yet. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In true Battlefield 6 fashion, there’s a brand-new map built entirely around destruction, allowing its layout to shift and change between matches. Vehicles also return, ranging from fast transport options to heavily armored powerhouses that can swing the momentum of a fight.

Players can choose from four classes — Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon — each with distinct roles and gadgets. A training path system lets squads earn XP during matches, unlocking new traits and one-time abilities as they level up their chosen classes.

The loot system includes five weapon tiers alongside attachments, throwables, gadgets, and strike packages, which are powerful tactical rewards like air strikes that can turn the tide of battle. There’s also a second chance system, with the Support class able to revive teammates and a redeploy feature that lets players return after being eliminated or caught in the zone.

Leaks, launch hopes, and lessons from the past

The Battle Royale test will be under NDA, but it shouldn't be too long before we see more from it. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield Labs is currently testing the mode, though it’s all under NDA, and some early leaks have already surfaced — something EA is no doubt unhappy about.

There aren’t many official details yet, and I’ve tried to highlight the most important ones here, but you can find more information in EA's blog post.

The mode sounds like a genuine breath of fresh air for the genre, and I’m hoping it launches alongside Battlefield 6 in October 2025. It’s still unclear whether it will be bundled with the main game or released as a free-to-play standalone, but hopefully it avoids the fate of Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, whose Battle Royale attempts were poorly received and quickly abandoned.

I have high hopes for Battlefield, and I want Call of Duty to finally have real competition again. My only concern is that the mode could become the main focus, pulling attention away from the traditional multiplayer experience that made the series great in the first place.