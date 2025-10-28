Is the Battlefield 6 Redsec battle royale mode free to play?

Redsec is the hotly anticipated battle royale mode for Battlefield 6 (this is not the map).

Is Battlefield 6 Redsec battle royale free to play? The good news is, yes, it is! While initial details are thin on the ground, EA has confirmed along with the release date of Battlefield 6 Redsec that it will be free to play.

Do you need Xbox Game Pass for online multiplayer on Battlefield 6 Redsec? Unlike the main Battlefield 6 game, you shouldn't need even Xbox Game Pass Essential to play online in Redsec. Free to play games are exempt from this requirement, so assuming you only play battle royale, and not Battlefield 6, you should be fine without a subscription.

Will Battlefield 6 Redsec have microtransactions? Almost certainly, but until after it launches, we don't know exactly what form these will take. Free to play games need to generate revenue somehow, so you can expect there to be something that they're wanting you to buy. Be that cosmetics, a battle pass, something else, time will tell.

Everyone expected the Battlefield 6 battle royale, now known as Redsec, to be free to play, but until it's official, it's not official.

Fortunately, it's official.

Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025

All this is good news is you prefer your FPS games a little more battle royale-y and a lot less regular multiplayer-y.

We've already seen a similar model applied to Call of Duty: Warzone. Each year it gets integrated with the main game of the time, adopting the battle pass, weapons, mechanics and such, but the mode itself is completely standalone and free.

You can play Warzone without spending a single dime. That's how they get you in. But before you know it, you're forking out for in-game purchases.

With Redsec being free to play, it would be fair to assume a similar model. The battle royale will be its own, detached mode, but there will surely be plenty of things for you to buy.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription most likely isn't one of them, though, if you're playing on console. Free to play titles are exempt from Microsoft's requirement to pay for at least the Essential tier to access online multiplayer, so if you want to go completely free, you can.

This hasn't yet been confirmed, but there's no reason to expect it would break from the current standard set by the likes of Warzone and Fortnite.

Battlefield 6 Redsec launches on October 28, 2025, at 8 a.m. Pacific.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!