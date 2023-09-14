Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 gets a release date, and the Phantom Liberty DLC gets a slick new cinematic trailer

What you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a massive, free 2.0 update that overhauls swathes of the game on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

On Thursday, CD Projekt RED finally revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is releasing to players on Sept. 21, 2023.

Players can expect revamped perks and skill trees, enhanced combat (including on vehicles), overhauled police and combat AI, and a whole lot more.

This is five days before the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a major DLC expansion with hours of new content and gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a very different game than when it released in a tumultuous, controversial state in late 2020. Nearly three years later, the game has enjoyed a ton of post-launch updates and steady support, improving the experience on all platforms. The next era of CP2077 drops the aging Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, though, taking full advantage of current-gen hardware to implement some truly massive changes.

The major 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 is a completely free patch coming to all players across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. The update is packed with a wide variety of new features, widespread improvements, and even total overhauls to several game mechanics and systems. Now, we finally know when it's being released: Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 arrives on Sept. 21, 2023, just one week from now.

CDPR has been steadily trickling information on Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 since its showing at Gamescom 2023, and it's difficult to summarize everything that's changing here. A quick summary of what we know:

Overhauled police system. A long-requested feature, Cyberpunk 2077 overhauls the police system to be more intense and dynamic. The police actively chase down the player, including in vehicles, and MaxTac can become involved if the player causes enough carnage.

A long-requested feature, Cyberpunk 2077 overhauls the police system to be more intense and dynamic. The police actively chase down the player, including in vehicles, and MaxTac can become involved if the player causes enough carnage. Enhanced vehicular combat. Players will now have far more options for how to engage with opponents from their vehicles. There will also be new mounted weaponry players can find on certain vehicles, which can give them a major advantage in vehicular combat.

Players will now have far more options for how to engage with opponents from their vehicles. There will also be new mounted weaponry players can find on certain vehicles, which can give them a major advantage in vehicular combat. Combat AI overhaul. Combat in general is getting a huge facelift in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, with more dynamic and intelligent enemies making combat more interesting overhaul. This will be supported by all the new weapons, gear, Cyberware, and abilities coming in Phantom Liberty.

Combat in general is getting a huge facelift in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, with more dynamic and intelligent enemies making combat more interesting overhaul. This will be supported by all the new weapons, gear, Cyberware, and abilities coming in Phantom Liberty. Overhauled Cyberware and perks. Essentially all of Cyberpunk 2077's RPG systems and upgrades are getting touched up or even completely redesigned in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, giving players far more options for how to build their ultimate V. An increased level cap will also make it easier to achieve higher levels of power with these more nuanced, focused build possibilities. A new Relic skill tree is also coming in Phantom Liberty. You can actually experiment with a lot of these new perks and skills with the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Build Planner now live on the CP2077 website

Essentially all of Cyberpunk 2077's RPG systems and upgrades are getting touched up or even completely redesigned in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, giving players far more options for how to build their ultimate V. An increased level cap will also make it easier to achieve higher levels of power with these more nuanced, focused build possibilities. A new Relic skill tree is also coming in Phantom Liberty. More dynamic events and missions. Night City should feel more alive in Cyberpunk 2077, with players coming across more dynamic events and missions to help make even simple jaunts or drives more interesting.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 looks like an incredibly exciting update for the game, and it's great to see such major changes release to all players for free. Of course, this patch is also just laying the foundation for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which will add an all-new district to Night City alongside dozens of new missions and quests, and hundreds of new weapons, gear, and fashion items. In Windows Central's Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty preview, our Jez Corden advised players not to play CP2077 until the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty had released, because it truly makes Cyberpunk 2077 feel like a completely new (and better) game.

Speaking of Phantom Liberty, a new cinematic trailer teasing the high emotional stakes of its story also released today, featuring Idris Elba in his starring role. You can check that out below.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 releases for free on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on Sept. 21, 2023. Five days later, the paid Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion will release for the same platforms on Sept. 26. You can already preorder Phantom Liberty to get some unique bonuses, and a bundle is available that includes both the base game and Phantom Liberty. Unfortunately, neither the 2.0 update or Phantom Liberty are coming to older Xbox One or PS4 consoles, which historically were afflicted with the majority of Cyberpunk 2077's awful launch woes.

Cyberpunk 2077 has since redeemed itself and become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play, especially for sci-fi RPG fans. That's less true for players still on last-gen consoles, but the game is still massively improved even there. The 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion look like perfect ways to build on what Cyberpunk 2077 is now, and the changes we've seen look very good indeed. We'll have to wait until release to properly evaluate if CP2077 is now the RPG it was always meant to be, though.